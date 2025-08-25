Insurance Firm Appoints Director

Coronation Insurance Plc has appointed Mr. Augustine Alegeh as independent non-executive director.

However, the company said in a statement that his appointment would be subject to the no objection approval from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

It added that shareholders also re-elected Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu as a non-executive director pursuant to Section 282 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, despite being over the statutory age of 70, as well as Mrs. Ibijoke Adenuga, who also retired by rotation and offered herself for re-election.