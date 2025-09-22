Insurance Firm Appoints CEO

Fortis Global Insurance Plc has appointed Mrs Nomwen Imariagbotua Emeghalu as chief executive officer. She succeeded Mr Paulinus Offorzor, who resigned from the position to focus more on his personal business.

A statement by the company to the investing community through the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited said that the decision to choose Emeghalu as Offorzor’s successor was reached at the board meeting held on June 23, 2025, stressing that Offorzor had been thanked for his contributions to the growth of the underwriting firm.

The Board of Directors expresses its profound appreciation to Offorzor for his visionary leadership and outstanding contributions to the company and wishes him success in his future endeavours.