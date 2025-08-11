Insurance Firm Appoints AGM, Loses ED

Prestige Assurance Plc has appointed Mr. Benjamin Simon as assistant general manager of the internal audit department. With over 15 years of experience and credentials as a Chartered Accountant, Simon brings expertise in SOX Compliance, Internal and External Audit, Tax Management, and Project and Cost Center Oversight.

His background spans banking, insurance, and oil & gas, positioning him as a key asset during this transitional period. Also, the company has informed the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), shareholders and the investing public that its Executive Director, Mr. Vivek Kalla, has resigned from the board of the company.

The fine also lost its Executive Director, Mr. Deepak Pal, who tragically passed away barely three weeks after assuming his position. In a statement by the Company Secretary, Mrs. Chidinma Ibe-Louis, revealed that Mr. Pal died on July 3, 2025, following a brief illness. With over 13 years of experience in the insurance sector, Pal was recognised for his strategic insight and operational expertise.

He launched his career in 2011 at New India Assurance Company Limited, progressing through various leadership roles including risk engineer, branch manager, divisional manager, and senior manager. Although, trained as a Chemical Engineer, Pal distinguished himself in the finance and insurance world, bridging technical and operational domains with exceptional competence.