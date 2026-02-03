Insurance Firm Appoints Acting MD

Staco Insurance Plc, has appointed Nike Nihinlola as the acting managing director. She replaced Wale Bannore, the former managing director who passed on in December 2025.

A statement from the company noted that NAICOM had approved the appointment, disclosing that Nihinlola is an Insurance professional with almost thirty years of cognate experience in the industry.

She is a fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (FIIN) and demonstrates unprecedented leadership capacity in multifaceted dimensions as administrator, strategist, motivator and mentor.

Her cognate professional experience includes dedicated service in various insurance firms such as Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Great Nigeria Insurance among others.

She is currently the executive director, technical and operations of STACO Insurance Plc. Nihinlola obtained a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from University of Ibadan with a Master of Business Administration from Lagos State University.