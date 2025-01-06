Insurance Consolidated Bill As Potential Game Changer

Share

While the insurance sector has struggled through the past due to so many factors such as apathy, weak laws and, to some extent, operators approach to awareness creation, the current year might be the turning point in Nigeria’s underwriting business due to the recently passed Insurance Consolidated Bill by the Senate.

The bill, which has been at the National Assembly for long, was eventually passed to the delight of insurance practitioners late last year.

A major disappointed was recorded at the twilight of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration when the bill failed to move beyond where it was before the current development.

Industry fortification

According to reports, the newly passed bill introduces several pivotal provisions aimed at fortifying Nigeria’s insurance industry.

This achievement comes after years of operating with laws that have failed to keep pace with the country’s evolving economic landscape.

Unlike other sectors that have undergone multiple phases of legislative reforms to reflect current economic realities.

Reacting to the passage, the regulator said the Bill would unlock growth, prosperity and potential in the insurance industry. It said the passage of the Bill marked a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to revamp the insurance industry after nearly two decades.

The Commission believes that the Bill is a game changer for the Nigeria’s insurance industry, and is going to have high positive impact on the contribution of insurance sector to the country’s GDP and economy as a whole.

By consolidating existing insurance laws, the new legislation marks a new era in the ongoing efforts to strengthen the Nigeria’s insurance industry.

The bill provides a comprehensive framework for regulating all types of insurance businesses and ensuring a more robust and effective industry.

Optimism

Passage of the Bill marks a significant triumph for Nigeria’s insurance industry, tackling the long-standing challenge of low insurance penetration in the country.

The new legislation addresses the industry’s need for a more robust legal and regulatory framework, enabling it to compete favorably in the African insurance market and globally.

Bill seeks to increase the minimum capital for non-life insurance companies operating in Nigeria from N3 billion to N15 billion; life, N2 billion to N10 billion and reinsurance, N10 billion to N35 billion.

The Bill was sponsored by Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions Adetokunbo Abiru.

The Senate passed the bill after considering the committee’s report clause by clause at the Committee of the Whole, chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

It was passed after most lawmakers supported it when Jibrin put it to a voice vote. The bill which passage has been commended by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) seeks to regulate the insurance business in Nigeria by consolidating various existing legislations such as the Insurance Act, 2003; the Marine Insurance Act; Motor Vehicles (Third Party Insurance) Act; the National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria Act; and the Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation Act.

Provisions

Section 15 of the bill states that; (1)A person shall not carry on insurance business in Nigeria unless the insurer has and maintains the minimum capital, in the case of (a) non-life insurance business, the higher of (i) N15,000,000,000.00 or (ii) riskbased capital determined by the commission (b) life assurance business, the higher of (i) N10,000,000,000.00 or (ii) risk-based capital determined by the Commission. ( c) reinsurance business, the higher of (i)N35,000,000,000.00 and (ii) risk-based capital determined by the Commission.

While presenting the committee’s report, Abiru said the increments were necessary because of the depreciation in the value of Nigerian currency.

The lawmaker also explained that the increase was because of the Finance Act 2022, which redefined the composition of the capital, international competitiveness and AfCFTA.

He also emphasised that the provisions of the current insurance law do not resonate with current realities and cannot address contemporary challenges in the insurance industry.

“They do not resonate with the current dynamics and evolving needs of Nigeria’s insurance industry. All these legislations have surpassed the three-decade mark and the lack of issues that can adequately address contemporary challenges and support growth and innovation in this

leading industry. “These legal obsolescence have led to some of the regulatory inefficiencies in the insurance industry, and these have also hampered the industry’s ability to successfully compete on a global level,” Abiru said.

He assured that the bill’s new provisions would benefit the insurance industry and develop the country’s economy.

“Another objective is that it will ensure that the insurance sector contributes positively to the principal objectives of the financial system in order to make Nigeria Africa’s financial hub and one of the 20 largest economies in the world,” he said.

Apprehension

Ondo South Senator Jimoh Ibrahim expressed concerns that the increment of insurance capital will lead to the extinction of insurance companies in the country.

“We only have one re-insurance company, and now increasing the capital. As a matter of fact, 20 per cent of that will be deposited in CBN forever. This increase will lead to their death,” he argued.

The senator, who owned the Nicon Insurance Ltd and Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation until they were taken over by AMCON in 2021 over an alleged debt, recommended that the current capital requirement of N2 billion for insurance companies be retained.

However, Ibrahim’s proposal was neither seconded nor supported when the deputy senate president put it to vote. Instead, the lawmakers voted to retain the committee’s recommendations.

With the passage, the bill will now be transmitted to the House of Representatives for concurrence. If the lower House concurs with the provisions, it will then be transmitted to the country’s president for assent.

If not, both chambers will set up a committee to harmonise their positions before transmitting it to the president.

Key highlights

Enhanced Capital Requirements: New minimum capital requirements for insurance companies, ensuring they are adequately capitalized to underwrite risks and protect policyholders.

Risk-Based Supervision: Consolidation of the risk-based approach to supervision, enabling regulators to more effectively monitor and manage risks within the industry.

Strengthened Consumer Protection: Improved consumer protection requirements, safeguarding the interests of policyholders and promoting transparency and fairness in insurance practices.

Streamlined Regulatory Framework: An enhanced regulatory framework, providing clarity and consistency in the regulation of insurance businesses, and facilitating a more efficient and effective supervisory process.

Stakeholder’s view

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC), Yetunde Ilori, is optimistic that the bill would scale through the presidential assent with ease and become law in the early part of next year.

Ilori, who is also the President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), added that the operators, brokers, and all other arms of the sector are working with the industry regulator, that is, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to ensure smooth passage of the Consolidated Insurance Bill into Law as soon as possible.

Last line

Hopefully, it is anticipated that signing the bill into law by President Bola Tinubu will unlock the potential in the industry.

For a sector, whose capacity has been underutilised for years, it is believed that the eventual signing of bill into law by the president would provide the space for underwriting business to flourish in the country.

