Insurance Cartel Draining Nigerian Shippers With Inflated Premiums

The Federal Government has resolved to engage international insurance underwriters over the continued imposition of inflated War Risk Insurance (WRI) premiums on Nigeriabound cargoes, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In the past, Nigeria’s strategic geographical position in the Gulf of Guinea exposed her to maritime insecurity, driven by piracy, armed robbery and conflict.

The country’s maritime domain, which spans 420 nautical miles of coastline and an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 84,000 square nautical miles, is rich in oil, gas, fish stocks, and shipping infrastructure. However, from the late 2010, the GoG became notorious for piracy, with Nigeria as the epicenter, leading to imposition of World Risk Insurance Premium.

Issues

Regardless of the absence of incidents of piracy in the last three years, Nigerian shippers have paid more than $1.5 billion as premiums on shipments to Nigerian ports to foreign insurance firms, including Lloyd’s of London and Protection and Indemnity (P&I) clubs. Worried by this unfair trade practice, both governmemt officials and maritime stakeholders complained that the war risk premiums, extra insurance costs levied on vessels operating in the country’s waters and ports were affecting the economy.

Because of this, the Federal Government said it would initiate direct discussions with Lloyd’s Market Association, P&I clubs, and other global underwriters to demand a reassessment of Nigeria’s risk status. For instance, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Barr. Pius Akutah, said in Lagos at the third edition of the MARAN Annual Maritime Lectures (MAMAL) that the payment was no longer justifiable given Nigeria’s improved maritime security.

Collaboration

Akutah, who was represented by the Director of Regulatory Services, Mrs. Margaret Ogbonna, at the forum themed: “Burden of War Risk Insurance Surcharge on Nigerian Maritime Trade – A Case for Review,” disclosed that NSC, as the port economic regulator, was committed to protecting the interest of shippers, saying that the council was working with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and other relevant bodies to compile empirical data on security in Nigerian waters, which will be presented at international forums including the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), ECOWAS, and the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration.

Challenges

Furthermore, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola assured stakeholders that the ministry was engaging international bodies, including Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO), the International Chamber of Shipping, and Lloyd’s of London, to present data-driven evidence of improved maritime security.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, the minister also revealed plans to strengthen local marine insurance options, deepen regional cooperation, and maintain robust security reporting. He described the charges as outdated and harmful to the country’s economic competitiveness, saying that it reflected a critical concern shared by industry stakeholders, government agencies, and economic actors.

The minister said that Nigeria had earned the right to be removed from global maritime high-risk classifications, lamenting that Nigeria still bears the cost of war risk insurance charges, which had cost the country an estimated $1.5 billion in recent years. Moreover, he noted that the premiums was based on outdated perceptions despite that Nigeria had recorded zero piracy incidents in the last four years, thanks to enhanced security under the Deep Blue Project.

Displeasure

Also, a former Director General of NIMASA, Captain Temisan Omatseye, expressed dissatisfaction that the Joint War Risk Committee in London was charging an 0.25 per cent on every vessel that gets five degrees east of the Lagos harbour, which means that, anytime a vessel enters the area towards Delta, Port Harcourt or Bakassi, there is a fee being charged and that fee goes up to 0.65 per cent whilst in Pakistan, where there is serious attacks, only 0.25 per cent is charged.

Omatseye noted: “For now, Nigeria is the centre of attractions to the world, with the Dangote Refinery producing thousands of barrels daily, the BUA Refinery, the one coming up in Ogun State plus other modular refineries which would produce for exports purposes, Nigeria is going to be the net exporter of petroleum products to the world hence the need to adequately find lasting solution to the lingering issues of war risk insurance premium on Nigerian importers and exporters.”

Also, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, represented by the Deputy Director, Reformed Coordinator, Deep Blue Economy, Mr. Victor Iloh, explained

that Nigeria’s statutory geographical position in the Gulf of Guinea exposed her to maritime insecurity, driven by piracy, armed robbery attacks and geographical conflicts, leading to the imposition of war risk insurance premium.

He said: “Significant progress has however been made in securing the nation’s maritime domain with no recorded incident of piracy in the last four years due to the Nigeria’s integrated maritime architecture known as the Deep Blue Project, which was inaugurated in 2021.

“Also, the deployment of maritime assets on both land, sea, air and intelligence to secure the Nigerian waters also led to the enactment of the Suppression of Piracy and other related Maritime Offences SPOMO Act in 2019 and since 2020, he explained, that two major convictions of pirates have been secured by the Federal High Court under the registration.”

Navy’s efforts

Similarly, the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Gregory Oamen, who was represented by Capt Olanrewaju Oginni, said that the increasingly changing security dynamics in Nigeria’s maritime environment and the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) had warranted the Nigerian Navy (NN) to devise and implement several strategies to support her policing efforts.

This, he noted, involved the acquisition of modern state-of-the-art platforms and collaboration with other maritime stakeholders for enhanced NN policing operations. In the early stage of NN operations, Oamen explained that maritime policing operations was focused on interdicting criminal activities, thereby enhancing maritime security.

According to him, the effort also contributed to the zero incidents of piracy since Nigeria was delisted from piracy-prone countries in the last quarter of 2022, adding that NN had leverage maritime collaboration with major stakeholders to improve its policing operations to curb maritime incidents for enhanced maritime security.

However, Oamen explained that the prevailing global perception of Nigeria’s maritime environment was largely based on a period of heightened piracy activity in the late 2010s, a data-driven analysis of recent years tells a completely different story.

In 2020, he noted that the GoG saw a total of 84 attacks on ships, with 135 seafarers kidnaped for ransom, stressing that the GoG experienced about 50 per cent increase in kidnapping for ransom between 2018 and 2019 and around 10 per cent increase between 2019 and 2020.

However, with the renewed efforts by the NN to increase presence within the GoG, Oamen explained that far reaching success had been recorded. Based on the IMB’s Piracy and Armed Robbery Against Ships Report, he said that Nigeria had 33 in 2017, 48 attacks in 2018, 35 in 2019, 35 in 2020 and 6 in 2021, no attacks in 2022, two in 2023 and one in 2024, stressing that number of reported incidents had plummeted, with the latest data from 2022 showing a complete absence of piracy and kidnapping for ransom while just one attempted case in 2024.

He said: “This remarkable success is not a coincidence, it is a direct result of strategic, sustained and intelligence led operations.” Oamen listed 14 new vessels acquired in the last decade, two 76m High Endurance Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) launched in 2023 and 2024, which together put in a total of 36,809 hours of patrols logged in 2022 alone; leading to a staggering drop in piracy activities.

He said: “The IMB, a leading authority on maritime crime, has consistently highlighted this reduction, noting a steep drop in incidents in the Gulf of Guinea region, with Nigeria at the forefront of this success.” The President of MARAN, Mr. Godfrey Bivbere, said it was time to lift the anchor of war risk penalty against Nigeria, noting that Nigeria’s ongoing struggle with war risk premiums had continue to weigh down maritime trade.

He added: “It is a burden that affects not just shipowners and terminal operators but the entire value chain from importers and exporters to the average Nigerian consumer.” He commended the efforts of the Nigerian Navy, NIMASA, and other agencies for their role in enhancing safety across Nigeria’s waters, laying the groundwork for a future free from punitive surcharges.

Last line

Nigeria, with its coastline of about 420nm and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 84,000 square nm, which contains about 37.2 billion barrels or 2.92 per cent of total global crude oil reserves and 182 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves with vast shipping infrastructure should be protected by the government.