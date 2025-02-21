Insult To Religion: Court Convicts Traditionalist Over Quran Burning

Share

The Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan,the Oyo State Capital, has convicted one Olarenwaju John Ifagbemi, in a case bothering on insult to a religion.

Delivering judgement on February 18, the trial Judge, Justice N. U Agomoh (Court 1) held that the prosecution was able to addice evidence that satisfied the requirement of Section 204 of the Criminal Code Act.

This is as another Court in the same Division sentenced a terrorist to 60 years imprisonment without an option of fine. A Court document sighted by our correspondent showed that Ifagbemi was sentenced to a prison term of three (3) months, with effect from January 7.

A senior court official, who spoke on the charge marked FHC/ IB/4c/2025/, said: “The Honourable trial Judge was able to deliver judgement within a period of one month, because the DSS proved its case satisfactorily. New Telegraph reports that the convict was arrested in Iseyin Local Governments by the Oyo Command of the Department of State Services (DSS) in early January, shortly after the he posted a video of himself openly burning a Quran, ostensibly to trigger a religious crisis.

The incident occurred at a time some Islamic Clerics had had initiated moves to establish a Sharia Court in Oyo town. Both developments threatened public peace, and highly-placed sources had noted that the DSS’ intervention helped reduce rising tensions in the town.

“The Service’s swift arrest of the traditionalist who openly burnt the Quran, and uploaded it on social media helped deescalate tensions”, a source had stated.”

In a related development, Justice N. E Maha of Federal High Court 2 has sentenced a terrorist, one Babangida Ummaru, to 60 years imprisonment without an option of fine. The terrorist and kidnap kingpin was initially arraigned on a two-count charge, which was later amended, after the Service obtained additional evidence.

