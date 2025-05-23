Institutionalising Information Mgt Pivotal To National Growth, Says Oyedokun

Share

The International President of Institute of Information Management, Dr Oyedokun Ayodeji Oyewole, has called on Nigerian government to make steady and strategic plans to institutionalize information management in every sector to foster growth and development.

Oyedokun made this call at the Institute of Information Management, IIM Maiden Global Convention, Induction and Investiture held recently at the University of Lagos.

Oyedokun stated that at a time where the world has gone digital, information management plays a pivotal role in protecting and preserving data for growth and success of any organisation.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Empowering Data Governance and cyber security for Nigeria’s digital future’, Oyedokun said information management and information technology are two different disciplines and each has its role to play.

He said: “The role information management is playing is more pivotal in the sense that all the data that goes on air needs to be preserved and protected.” On management of data, Oyedokun emphasised that it is a must for the development of businesses and even as a nation.

Share