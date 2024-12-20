Institutional Reforms As Road To Economic Recovery

Share

The Ezza Ezekuna people of Eastern Nigeria have a saying that: “A t’ahajedu eka onya du, j’edobe ogvu l’eka l’odua.” This, when translated, means that one does not leave the wounded part of the body to treat a healthy part

. A dispassionate examination of President Bola Tinubu’s approach to reviving the collapsed economy points to the fact that, like the persona in the earlier quoted Ezza Ezekuna aphorism, the president has placed much of his focus on borrowing and taxation, which are not the actual points of ‘injury’ or wound of the Nigerian economy.

This misplaced focus has made the president overlook the real challenges of the economy, which ought to be addressed headlong by any administration that truly intends to revive the Nigerian economy. This wrong economic approach has been criticised by renowned economists and well-meaning people.

For instance, available records show that Nigeria’s borrowings under the Tinubu administration have been significant. Informa- tion from the Debt Management Office (DMO) states that the country’s total debt profile grew from N87.3 trillion in June 2023 to N134.2 tril- lion in June 2024, representing an increase of N46.9 trillion.

Further analysis proves that the debt profile increased by N600 billion between June 2023 and September 2023, and then by N9.4 trillion between September 2023 and December 2023. By March 2024, the loan portfolio had grown to N121.6 trillion, representing an increase of N24.3 trillion.

As at the first quarter of 2024, Nigeria’s total debt profile stands at N121.67 trillion, with an external debt stock of N56 trillion and a domestic debt stock of N65.64 trillion.

The impact of this borrowing on the Nigerian economy is a growing concern. Debt servicing alone consumed N4 trillion in the second quarter of 2024.

This situation, where about 96% of the total national revenue is used for debt servicing, has raised concerns about the country’s reliance on loans and its potential consequences for the economy The 2025 budget has tentatively been approved at N47.9 trillion, representing a 35% increase from the 2024 budget.

Not relenting in its borrowing spree, the Federal Government intends to borrow $1.7 billion in Euro bonds and $500 million in Sukuk financing, all amounting to a cumulative $2.2 billion to fund the 2025 budget. Beyond the unending chain of borrowings, the current administration has increased existing taxes and introduced new ones.

The hallmark of President Tinubu’s tax regime is the controversial Tax Reform Bills which has created divisions in both the National Assembly and the entire country. The Federal Government has given several reasons to justify its borrowings, tax drive and the tax reform bill.

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, has authoritatively argued in different for a that both the aforementioned borrowings as well as borrowing plan and tax reform bills are part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s finances and enhance economic reforms.

He revealed that the borrowing plan will be submitted to the National Assembly for approval. The fact that the huge borrowings and high tax regime which have become the flagships of President Tinubu’s administration has not yielded tangible improvements to the Nigerian economy makes Minister Edun’s argument untenable.

At best, all that the borrowings and increased taxation had done was to provide government officials easy funds to spend, scare away investors and compound both official corruption and the economic woes of the ordinary masses. The problem with the economy began with

