Institutional Reform Key To Nigeria Attracting $60bn’

Nigeria needs institutional reform to attract $60 billion in new investments, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismark Rewane, has said. In a response to New Telegraph over the weekend, he also said there was need for risk analysis.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) had recently stated that it planned to attract a minimum of $60 billion in new investments to boost gas development and expand Nigeria’s refining capacity by an additional 500,000 barrels per day by 2030.

Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Engr Bashir Bayo Ojulari, speaking in Abuja while receiving the leadership of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative on a courtesy visit, had explained that NNPC Ltd was mandated to raise crude oil production to three million barrels per day by 2030, grow gas output to 20 billion cubic feet per day, and add 500,000 barrels per day of refining capacity.

He stated that the NNPC was central to the overall gas development for Nigeria, with the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline as the major game changer that will impact the economy significantly. Giving a breakdown of the key investment targets of the $60 billion by 2030, reports have it that roughly $20 billion in upstream investment is expected by 2029 to boost production.

The reports added that $16 billion in investment commitments were secured between 2023 and 2025 and that major investments include the $2.8 billion AKK pipeline project and recent $2 billion in FIDs, such as the Shell HI Field project.

Rewane also stated that the $5 billion African Energy Bank (AEB) was timely but advised that it must be accompanied with institutional reform. He noted that there had been financial institutions in the past that have been liquidated.

He said: “If there is no institutional reform, the $60 billion will be difficult to actualise. That is bad. You could do all the work, but investors have a long-term view. If you do not do something about that, including what you call the above-the-ground risk, and before the below-the-ground risk, it used to be higher then.

“So, after all the geological things and all of that, you now get the oil out. But, when you have any above-the-ground risk, which has been vandals and all the other terrorists. That risk became higher. And so, less investments. So, you have to address all of these issues at the same time.

So, good announcement. Energy bank. Good announcement. Putting the seed capital together. But, there has to be institutional reform. ”To ensure that the money raised is targeted and disposed of, and that the money disposed of is not money on the filter anymore.

There was a bank in the 1940s. In the 1940s. We had National Bank, Bombay Bank, African Continental Bank, and others. But, we had no central bank and bank distribution. “Now, all those things have changed. We have Bofia Bank and all that, Financial Sustainable Act and all that. They carried all the chief executives, put them in detention.

There was no institutional reform. Institutional reform came when you now put new capital rules in place. You have stress testing out. And then, you have a safe and sound banking system. It’s not about locking people up and arresting them. So, I think that was a good thing. “Timing is everything.

There’s a time. If you are ahead of your time, you will make these an- nouncements and people will say, well, but when the time has come, like you’ve seen, the time is here now for reform, refining, and activity. The time has come for rehabilitation of our pipelines and depots.

The time has come come to have a financial structure to make it more efficient.” A former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Funsho Kupolokun, also said $60trillion was not enough.

He said that there was need to have a holistic analysis of the nation’s oil and gas sector to properly estimate its needs and modalities to raising and administering judiciously the required funding. Kupolokun said: “To be candid, it is not enough to say we need $60trillion. We should look at the whole system and find the best way to go about it.

Though I have heard it: that we need $60trillion for the oil and gas sector but we should sit down to work out how best to put that together. We need to sit down, look at the issues, the realities and what opportunities as well as how we can put the money together.”