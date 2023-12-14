Institutional Conspiracy Against Citizens Should Stop

All over the world, citizenship is a coveted status which everyone prides oneself about. This feeling of pride, dignity and importance was informed by the fact that everything at the disposal of any given country is at the service of the citizenry of that country. In the United States of America, Australia, Germany and the United Kingdom for instance, the countries can stake anything to protect any of its citizens in danger. However, this is not the situation in African countries, especially in Nigeria, the richest and largest country of black people under the sun.

The rich treasures of Nigeria which would have served as economic, social and security rampart for the citizens have been mismanaged by incompetent leaders over the years. In fact, it is safe to say that Nigeria is surviving on the resilience of the ordinary citizens of the country who have literally been turned into beasts of burden by the elites of the country. The Nigerian leaders have for long abandoned their responsibility to the people. In Nigeria people go into leadership positions just to make money and not to serve the people. This is why elections into political offices are usually characterised by high profile scheming and horse trading. The truth is that Nigerian leaders have refused to use government resources, apparatuses and institutions to support the ordinary citizens to thrive.

Rather, Nigerian leaders have been converting government resources for their respective private use. They also use government apparatuses and institutions to beat the citizenry into acquiescence. Currently, the people or the citizenry are afraid of their leaders and cannot hold them to account, while the leaders are not afraid of the people whom they despise or treat with contempt. This absurdity is the bane of the Nigerian nation; and it has degenerated to the point where some public institutions in Nigeria have formed an unprecedented alliance against the people in what could be termed institutional conspiracy.

The resent alarm raised by an Abuja-based human rights activist and legal practitioner, Barr Maxwell Okpara, over the conspiracy of operatives of the Nigeria Police Force through ASP Balogun, officials of the Nigerian judiciary at a magistrate court in Abuja, and a bank to victimise his client, Mr. Goodluck Ebere Emmanuel, and convert the sum of N20 million belonging to the said Emmanuel is heart rending. The facts were that Mr. Goodluck Emmanuel suddenly discovered in June 2023 that he could not operate his bank account. Upon inquiry, he was told that his account had been frozen without recourse to him by the orders of a magistrate court in one of the magisterial districts in Abuja.

Since the necessary motion on notice was not served on Mr. Emmanuel, his lawyer, Barr Maxwell Okpara, after a painstaking search which revealed the court, filed an application at the same court for vacation of the account freezing order. Upon serving the court order on the bank, which had earlier refused to volunteer any piece of information to their customer, Godwin Emmanuel, the bank released the account, allegedly used ASP Balogun to forum-shop for a judicial order and removed N20 million from the said account to an undisclosed account. It was also discovered that in the purported bank account-freezing court order, the number of the bank account purportedly frozen was different from Mr. Emmanuel’s account number!

A petition is pending before the Inspector-general of Police to investigate the respective roles of the bank, ASP Balogun and the magistrate courts in the criminal freezing of Mr. Goodluck Emmanuel’s account as well as the criminal conversion of the sum of N20 million belonging to Mr. Emmanuel. From all indications, this is another form of institutional conspiracy against the Nigerian citizenry; and here, the police are allegedly in the forefront as always. Recall that the earth shaking #EndSARS protests were direct responses to the unwarranted killings and harassments of innocent Nigerian youths and ordinary citizens by agents of the Police Force. After what seemed like an abatement of this police harassment, it has fully started again in Nigeria.

Nigerians are wondering which law or part of the constitution that forbids wearing dread locks or driving good cars or using expensive mobile phones! One cannot blame ordinary Nigerians because police operatives now treat people wearing dreadlocks or found with expensive mobile phones or posh cars as criminals. Back to the alarm of Barr Maxwell Okpara: Why would the bank, which prides itself as a reputable bank, place a Post No Bill on a customer’s account without informing the customer of his or her of- fence? The 1999 CFRN provides that anyone accused of any offence must be notified of the offence.

Why will any court in Nigeria throw away the all-important principal of natural justice express in the legal maxim of audi alterem patem to grant an order withdrawing N20 million from someone’s bank account without hearing from that person? Nigerian public institutions should be reminded that they are put in place to serve the people. Nigerian authorities should rise in defence of the people by halting this negative conspiracy against the people before it gets out of hand.