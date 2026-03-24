Institute To Partner UNILAG On Professional Devt, Human Resources Management

To deepen professional development and strengthen human resource management practice within the university community, the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) is seeking strategic collaboration with the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The partnership proposal was made during the visit of the delegation of the institute, led by the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of CIPM, Ahmed Ladan Gobir to the university Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola at her office.

According to Gobir, the institute is keen on building stronger relationships with Nigerian universities in order to advance human resource education and professional standards in the country. Mallam Gobir, whose address was presented by the Vice-President of the institute, Mrs Chidinma Obiejesi, outlined several key areas of collaboration proposed by the institute.

These include membership engagement for the ViceChancellor, members of the university management, as well as administrative and human resource personnel; encouraging students to begin the journey towards becoming certified members of CIPM; and the integration of CIPM certification pathways into the university curriculum to enable dual certification for students.

Other proposed areas of partnership are the establishment of a CIPM Study Centre within the university to support professional development and certification for interested students, as well as participation of UNILAG scholars and students at the third CIPM International Academic Conference scheduled to hold in UNILAG between June 2 and 3, 2026, at Akoka main campus of the institution.

The visit, according to the delegation, forms part of CIPM’s broader efforts to strengthen partnerships with tertiary institutions across the country and expand opportunities for students and professionals in the field of human resource management. In her remarks during the visit, the Vice-Chancellor expressed excitement over the prospects of collaboration between both institutions, noting that such a partnership would go a long way in creating valuable opportunities for students, as well as faculty members.

Prof Ogunsola explained that the partnership would also contribute significantly to the professionalisation of UNILAG Registry, particularly through capacity building and structured professional training for administrative personnel. She, therefore, affirmed the university’s keen commitment to industry engagement towards making students industry-ready even before graduation, while also providing opportunities for faculty to deepen understanding of industry challenges and providing direction for research.