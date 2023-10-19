Institute Tasks NASS On Amendment Of Urban Planning Laws

The President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Mr Nathaniel Atebije has urged the National Assembly to amend the Urban and Regional Planning Act and other related laws to meet current realities.

Atebije made the call on Wednesday at a courtesy call on Rep. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, Chairman of the House Committee on Urban Development and Regional Planning in Abuja.

He said that there was a need to update the Act to meet current demands and to move urban planning matters to the concurrent list.

“Present a bill to amend areas of the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Law that do not have sufficient provisions for effective enforcement.

“This is to make the law more contemporary, particularly with the possibility of putting physical planning matters on the concurrent list in the Constitution.

“Set up structures, particularly of the National Urban and Regional Planning Commission to provide and implement national and regional development plans with a view to harmonising and efficiently harness resources of each geo-political zone and a national development framework.

“Amend the law that established the Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria with a view to addressing the lacuna which some members of the council are taking undue and dangerous advantage of, to abuse the spirit and purpose of the law

“Update and formalise the adoption of the Nigerian Building Code for effective implementation,” he said.

He tasked the committee in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to facilitate the completion and adoption of the Revised National Urban Development Policy.

Atebije said that the committee should also make moves for the adoption of the National Physical Planning Standards which the ministry and other stakeholders have been working on for the past two years.

He tasked the committee to create an enabling environment for implementing the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Law to guide physical development.

The president recommended setting up relevant institutions at all levels of government to effectively implement across the country and facilitate massive recruitment of professional town planners to meet the glaring deficit.

“Facilitate and make sufficient budgetary provisions for urgent and rigorous capacity building for town planners already in the establishment of public service to aid the performance of their jobs,” he said.

The president announced October 24 as the date for the 2023 annual national conference of the institute, which will scheduled to hold in Asaba, urging the legislators to attend.

Responding, Hon. Abiante said that the committee was willing to collaborate with the institute for effective urban development across the country.

He said that the job of the institute and town planners is so important to the security of the country and would also ensure effective emergency responses.

The chairman said that, as lawmakers, they were elected to ensure the security of lives and properties through lawmaking and representation adding that their doors are always open.

Abiante pledged the committee’s commitment to the amendment of laws and the making of new laws for effective urban planning.

He, however, charged the institute to make a proper presentation to the committee and also seek the input of other stakeholders in the process for easy implementation of the laws when passed.