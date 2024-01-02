Institute seeks new policies, professionalism in procurement

The Chartered Institute of Purchasing, Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) has called on the Federal Government to implement existing policies and review the practices in public procurement, warning that Nigeria cannot afford procurement based on usual practices in 2024. The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Prof Mohammed Aliyu, made the appeal during a reception organised in his honour following the conferment of Professor of Entrepreneurship and Strategic Business Management (Honoris Causa) on him by the International Entrepreneurship University, Delaware, United States. While appealing to the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, he advocated that public procurement must be properly regulated since 12 per cent of global GDP, Nigeria inclusive, is spent following procurement regulation. Aliyu, who further added that proper implementation of procurement policies and procedures is crucial in ensuring that value is derived from the taxpayer’s money, stated: “Mr President Sir, now that Nigeria is under your leadership we should emulate most sub-Sahara African countries that have achieved high levels of procurement best practices via implementation of procurement policies, procedures and professionalism.”

This is as the CIPSMN Registrar acknowledged the vital roles played by members of the institute, saying his recognition was in honour of the various activities of the institute over the years to ensure sanity in the procurement profession in the country. According to him, the most stumbling block in the attainment of objectivity, transparency, effectiveness and efficiency in procurement activities in the country was that there were no specific laws, policies and procedures regulating public procurement in Nigeria prior to Act 14 of 2007 and Act 21 of 2007. The Registrar added: “Furthermore, we, procurement professionals, are ready to work with you to achieve all your desired objectives because there is a wise saying that …If a fire is managed adequately or controlled, it can be our best friend, but if uncontrolled or improperly managed, it becomes our worst enemy. “This statement can be likened to Nigeria’s procurement and supply chain management situation, which culminated in one of the reasons corruption thrives in Nigeria to the detriment of national economic development. “The Nigerian procurement system and practices had come under heavy attack through state capture and it portends great danger due to several volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA) or inappropriate implementation of the provisions of the Public Procurement Act 14 of 2007, as provided for in line with the legal framework and regulatory practice.” He, however, commended the various economic policies being put in place by President Tinubu and called for a well-regulated public procurement to avoid wastage and bad procurement.

Aliyu said: “The implementation and success of the resultoriented 2024 budget rests on effective negotiation and procurement. Like in business, you don’t get what you deserve, but what you negotiate. “Procurement is a very sensitive profession because the effect of bad procurement affects a nation and its citizens. “Given the agonising hardship in the country, the Federal Government needs to turn to procurement professionals for intervention in blocking all leakages caused by bad procurement. Nigeria can’t afford to do procurement as usual going into 2024. “The government at all levels must give room and opportunity to professional procurement personnel to negotiate what Nigeria and Nigerians deserve through effective procurement to get things right. “Procurement should not be an all-comers affair. As the country is going into 2024, the government must implement and enforce procurement policies and procedures to guarantee efficient and effective spending management.”