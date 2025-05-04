Institute Seeks Affiliation With Oko Poly For Quality Education

Share

St. John’s Institute of Innovation and Management, located in Neni, Anaocha Local Government Area, is actively pursuing affiliation with the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, as part of its commitment to delivering quality education through a strong academic partnership.

The Institute’s interest in affiliating with Oko Poly is driven by the institution’s reputation for academic excellence, which has been further enhanced under the leadership of its Rector, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie.

In a bid to formalize the affiliation process, a Resource Inspection Team from the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, visited St. John’s Institute on Friday, May 2, to evaluate its facilities.

The team was led by U.C. Osuji, Coordinator of Affiliation and Linkages, and included key representatives such as Obeche Joseph (DAP representative), Sunday Okeke (Head of Department, Affiliation and Linkages), Nwokeoma Alice (Head of Department, Fashion Design and Clothing Technology), and Kenechukwu Nwatoka (Head of Department, Office Technology and Management), among others.

The Rector of St. John’s Institute, Raymond Umeajunwa, along with members of the institute’s staff, warmly received the visiting team.

He personally guided them through the school’s facilities, showcasing its readiness for the proposed partnership.

Umeajunwa also assured the team of the institute’s willingness to implement further upgrades to meet the standards required by the Federal Polytechnic, Oko.

The visit marks a significant step in St. John’s quest to align with a leading federal institution to enhance academic delivery and expand opportunities for its students.

