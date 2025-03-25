Institute Pledges To Work With Govt For Effective Transport Policy, Systems

Share

In a renewed effort at ensuring effective and efficient transport policy, administration and management in the country, the President of Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA), Dr Segun Obayendo, has reinforced the importance of establishing state structures of the institute in order to strengthen its visibility and effectiveness.

As a well-structured organisation with visibility at national, state and local government levels, he stated that the institute was being repositioned to get a befitting rebirth and reset to carry out all the responsibilities bestowed on it by its Establishment Act.

According to him, with structures in place in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Obayendo, spoke of the readiness of CIOTA, as the only recognised and registered institute in the transport sector, to work with the government all levels to put in place or initiate transport master plan and policies to foster a healthy transport system across the country.

The President, who disclosed this during the inauguration of state chapters of CIOTA, described the structures being put in place by the institute as “overwhelmingly significant and a milestone” in the nation’s journey to effective transport policy and system.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Membership and Planning Committee, Prof Odewumi Samuel, a Professor of Transport Planning and Policy at Lagos State University (LASU), while presenting the strategic plan for the new state chapters in his keynote address, outlined the goals for 2024-2026, which include capacity building, policy implementation, and research initiatives.

According to him, as the institute’s commitment to training and capacity development remains unwavering, he pointed out that the state chapters would serve as hubs for knowledge sharing, skills development, and professional networking to equip transport administrators with cutting-edge expertise and global best practices.

Thus, with the active state chapters, Odewumi stated that “we can engage with state governments, policymakers, and relevant stakeholders to advocate for progressive policies that will improve transport systems and infrastructure across Nigeria.”

He, however, urged members of the institute to embrace the new phase with enthusiasm and a renewed sense of responsibility, saying that “together, let us build a robust and sustainable transport sector that catalyses national development, and to take the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the future of transport administration in the country.”

The don hinted that the establishment of the state chapters under CIOTA represents a bold and strategic move to decentralise the institute’s operations, foster inclusivity, and promote regional development within the transport sector.

Odewumi, who noted that the inauguration of state chapters marks a new era in the professionalisation of transport administration in Nigeria, and strengthening CIOTA’s presence nationwide, said through the state chapters, CIOTA is strategised to enhance professionalism and capacity building.

The other aims of state chapters of CIOTA, according to him, include strengthen policy advocacy and implementation; promote research and innovation; encourage stakeholders’ engagement; and increase membership and public awareness, as the chapters would spearhead membership drives, awareness campaigns, and organise community outreach programmes to ensure transport professionals recognise the benefits of joining and contributing to the institute.

Reeling out the action plan for 2024 -2026, Odewumi said that under the 2024 plan the institute would undertake the establishment and strategic planning to develop state chapter governance structures and operational guidelines; conduct membership drives to increase participation and professional engagement; organise inaugural workshops and training sessions for transport administrators; and establish partnerships with state governments and transport-related agencies.

