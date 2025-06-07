Institute Of Tourism Professionals Of Nigeria Appoint Taiwo As Registrar

Share

…pledges enduring legacy

The Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) has named a seasoned and dedicated professional in the Nigerian tourism industry, Dr Famogbiyele Taiwo as its pioneering Registrar.

Taiwo, who recently retired as Director, Special Duties from the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), which is the nation’s apex body for the training and certification of manpower for the tourism industry, comes with a lot of experience and exposure, as both seasoned academic and tourism professional.

He holds a Ph.D degree from the University of Abuja alongside a Master’s degree from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom, and a first degree in English Studies from the University of Ife, Ile Ife, (now Obafemi Awolowo University), as well as a postgraduate Diploma in Education and a certificate in French Language.

While in active service at NIHOTOUR, he held different positions, including serving as Director, General Studies Department. Widely travelled, Taiwo has attended a number of local and international conferences a n d workshops.

He also has to his credit over 35 published works in both local and international Journals. Taiwo, who has since assumed duties at the Institute’s headquarters in Abuja, and responsible for the day-to-day administrative tasks related to the smooth running of the Institute, pledged to build an enduring legacy by uplifting the Institute to new heights and ensuring strict adherence to its founding objectives and professionalism.

