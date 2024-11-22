Institute of Security Elects Ex-COAS, Buratai As Distinguished Fellow

Share

The Institute of Security, Nigeria has conferred on a former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Rtd), a Distinguished Fellow of the institute.

The Institute in a statement issued by its Deputy President/Chief Executive, Adebayo Akinade, said this prestigious award is conferred on Buratai in recognition of his significant and remarkable contributions to the promotion and advancement of quality security in the country.

Akinade said the COAS provided protective services, safety enforcement, leadership culture and good governance for the development of humanity and mankind in Nigeria.

The award will be formally conferred on him at the International Security Conference and Investiture Ceremony which will take place at the Faculty of Social Science Auditorium, University of Lagos Campus on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Akinade said: “The Institute is committed to the enhancement and promotion of a culture of quality security and protection sciences. It is dedicated to increasing effectiveness and productivity through the best practices in security and protection services.

“The Institute sets professional standards and organizes security and safety education and training programmes to develop professional skills in achieving excellence.

“We have the honour and pleasure to inform you that the Board of the Institute of Security, Nigeria has accepted the recommendation of the Award Committee to elect you as Distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Security, Nigeria.

“This election was made by the provisions of Article 3.2 of the Articles of Association of the Institute of Security, Nigeria. Your achievements in the security industry serve as a role model, demonstrating the highest standards of integrity, compassion and professionalism.

“We are inspired and motivated by your outstanding qualities of leadership and selfless drive for competence and achievements as an astute administrator and achiever.

“The distinguished fellowship status is reserved for the accomplished professionals in the promotion of leadership and good governance in the public, social, education and humanitarian services which have made profound impacts, improving lives and inspiring the profession and humanity.

“As a patron of the Institute, you will enjoy the following benefits and privileges to play a leadership role in the Institute, providing guidance and mentorship to members within the Institute as chair of Committees or special adviser to the council and lifetime membership to the Institute.

“Gain access to a network of top security professionals and experts in the field and provide distinguished lectures at the Institute events. Contribute to the Institute’s research and development initiative, staying up-to-date with the latest trends and advancement in security leadership and good governance for the promotion of humanity

“Participate in the Institute’s events, conferences, seminars and sharing expertise and promotion of professional developments. Uphold the values and ethics of the Institute, promoting excellence and integrity in the security and related profession

“Leading collaboration activities with other professionals in related fields like social and educational developments, public services and humanitarian services. We believe your knowledge, skills and experience will add more value to the actualization of the institute’s aspirations and objectives to achieve a distinct image of professionalism.

“We wish you many more years of acknowledged achievements in security culture, safety enforcement, law enforcement, protective service, good governance and quality leadership and unwavering dedication to creating better societies, improving lives and making lasting impacts on people’s standard of living.”

