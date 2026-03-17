Institute Of Leadership Seeks Collaboration With Oyo Govt

As part of its strategy for collaboration for high-level engagements with leaders across the sectors and industries of the Nigerian economy, the Governing Council of the Institute of Leadership Coaching and Strategy paid a courtesy visit to the Oyo State Head of Service on Tuesday.

The Institute was led by its President and Chairman of Governing Council, Dr Olasunkade Azeez, during the visit.

According to a statement from the Institute, the visit aimed to promote and implement professionalism, best practices, good governance and national development through capacity building, sensitisation, collaboration and advocacy for the best ethical practices for people in positions of leadership for a better society.

The Institute’s leadership was received during the visit by the Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, along with other key functionaries in the State’s Public and Civil Service, including the Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Prof. Salihu Abdulwaheed Adelabu, Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Kamorudeen Aderibigbe, Permanent Secretaries and other Principal Officers.

In his welcome address on behalf of the Head of Service, Alhaji Taiwo Niran Mustapha, Permanent Secretary, Service Policy and Strategy, Office of the Head of Service, Oyo State, remarked that “the courtesy visit is not only significant, but it is also profoundly historic.

“The very concepts of leadership, policy, and strategy, which form the bedrock of your Institute’s mission, first found expression in the political lexicon of our nation through the visionary leadership of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola, ably supported by the legendary policy strategist, Chief Simeon Adebo.”

He further stated that it was also noteworthy that the visit coincided with a defining moment in the evolution of the Oyo State civil service.

He said that the designation of the Permanent Secretary has recently changed from Service Matters to Service Policy and Strategy.

“This transformation is not merely nominal; it is substantive, and it aligns seamlessly with your mission to regulate and promote disciplined leadership for a just, equitable, and fair society through research, advocacy, capacity building, and strategic leadership development,” he said.

The President of the Institute of Leadership Coaching and Strategy, Dr Olasunkade Azeez, expressed the Institute’s profound gratitude to the Head of Service and her team for giving him and his team a warm reception.

He highlighted the purpose of the visit as “we come seeking collaboration on capacity building and strategic support for mutual benefits.

“We invite your good self and other key functionaries in the Oyo State Public and Civil Service to join the Institute as members in this clarion call, national assignment and leveraging on our expertise to upskill your key officers to engender a world-class service delivery in the State”.

He further hinted that the Institute is “moving leadership functions, positions, development and actualisation beyond theory to evidence-based value execution for great impact and multiplier-outcomes to better the people, processes and procedures for national development through best good governance.

He also highlighted the benefits of being members of the institute, which he said include: Networking to increase members’ net worth locally and internationally, earning international certifications with ease to enhance career advancement, enhancing professionalism through high-profile programmes – conferences, webinars, public lectures, learning, training and development.

Dr Azeez commended the State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for his administration’s giant strides and monumental reformative agenda across the sectors in the State.

According to him, “We believe our values align with the Oyo State government’s transformative initiatives, and our objectives can be mutually beneficial to both sides if well aligned, he reported.

Mrs Olubunmi Oni, the Oyo State Head of Service, in her remarks, said that the Institute’s visit reflects a commitment to leadership development and capacity building and that, fortunately, the Oyo State Civil Service is committed to professionalism, discipline, and improved service delivery, prioritising leadership development with a focus on character, vision, integrity, and accountability.

“It is clear that we both have the same focus with your presentation on why you are here,” she said.

She enumerated some significant strides achieved since her assumption of duty as Head of Service in some areas which include: – Implementing performance management systems, by enhancing accountability and transparency- Developing cadreship training programs, by building capacity for current and future leaders- Strengthening policy framework, by driving strategic reforms and innovations- Fostering a culture of excellence, by recognising and rewarding outstanding performance.

In appreciation of her sterling leadership qualities and significant strides achieved in the State Civil Service, Mrs Oni was presented with Leadership Awards by the Institute along with some other key functionaries.

The President was accompanied during the visit by key officers, including Barr. Ifeoma Adeniyi, FILCS, Registrar and Chief Executive, Mrs Toyin Emeordi, South West Region Coordinator, Dr Morounfoluwa Oyebola, Vice Chairman Membership Experience Committee, Mrs Olamide Olabiran, a Fellow.