Institute Of Capital Market Registrars Holds Annual Conference

The Oriental Hotel, Lagos will come alive on November 1 as the Institute of Capital Market Registrars holds its 14th Annual Conference and Investiture of the President-Elect.

The event with the theme “Unlocking Global Value: The Evolving Role of Capital Market Registrars in Trust, Efficiency and Innovation” will feature Mr. Alake Olakunle, Vice President, Dangote Industries as a keynote speaker and Dr. Toyin Sanni, Founder, Emerging Africa Group as speaker discussing the topic “Strategic Differentiation Through Expertise:

Elevating Registrar Services in Cross-Border and Complex Transactions” Other discussants at the one day conference include Mr. Abiodun Adebimpe of Rand Merchant Bank, Mr. Babatunde Majiyagbe of Stanbic Nominees, Mrs Fiona Ahieme of FBNQest, Mr Haruna JaloWaziri of CSCS Plc and Mrs. Mubo Olasoko of Meristem Nigeria.

A key agenda of the annual conference will be the investiture of Dr. (Mrs.) Catherine Nwosu, the CEO, Africa Prudential Plc as the 4th President and Chairman of Council by the outgoing President & Chairman of Council, Mr Oluseyi Owoturo (CEO, Coronation Registrars Ltd).