Institute Names CEO

Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) has appointed Nigerian, Udo Jude Ilo as chief executive officer, effective February 1, 2025.

He succeeded Sam Muller, the founding CEO, who has led the organisation for two decades, shaping it into a globally recognised champion of innovation in justice systems.

The institute noted that the leadership transition follows Muller’s strategic decision to step down earlier this year, a move he communicated formally to the Supervisory Board to pave the way for new leadership.

After a rigorous recruitment process, the board selected Ilo as the ideal candidate to lead HiiL into its next phase of innovation and growth. Ilo has over two decades of experience in security governance, democracy promotion, and social innovation.

Over the past year, he has served as the interim executive director of the Centre for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC), where he successfully enhanced the organisation’s effectiveness, resilience and global profile.

Ilo has almost two decades experience working in the democracy space, driving social innovation and influencing change. His focus has been about creativity and finding new tools for democracy promotion.

As the Nigerian representative for the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), he provided strategic leadership in opening the frontier of governance and civic space in Nigeria through grant making, avocacy and network building.

Also, he led OSIWA’s election work in 10 focus countries, providing advocacy support to elevate issues affecting the electoral process in these countries.

Ilo was involved in the design and roll-out of the West Africa Elders Platform, a standing platform of former heads of state in West Africa committed to using their influence to promote good governance, conflict resolution and democracy in the region.

