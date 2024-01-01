Institute inducts associates

Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has inducted 122 associate members and conferred fellowships on 51 others.

The institute restated its resolve to increase advocacy for investors in education and financial literacy by attracting millennial and Gen Z through the deployment of modern information technology. The Chairman of the institute’s Governing Council, Oluwole Adeosun, who congratulated the new fellows for attaining the highest level in the profession urged the associate members to uphold the tenets of integrity to operate as certified professionals.