Institute For Tourism Professionals Of Nigeria In Search Of 2nd Vice Presidents, Coordinators

The management of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) has commitment to strengthening tourism development and professional engagements across the country embarked on the expansion of its structure to meet up with the demands of its operations and nationwide coverage.

To this end, it is set to engage Second Vice Presidents oversee its operations in the six geo-political zones of the country and State Coordinators for the 36 states of the country.

It noted; ‘‘this expanded structure is designed to deepen participation, enhance representation and foster collaboration across all the levels of the tourism value chain,’’ adding that ‘‘its compliments the existing leadership framework, with Otunba Ayo Olumoko, serving as the National Vice President (South region) and Mallam A. M. Sheriff, as the National Vice President (Northern region), whose positions remain unchanged.’’

The Institute further disclosed, ‘‘with this expansion, ITPN reaffirms its mission to professionlise tourism practice in Nigeria, strengthen institutional capacity and ensure effective leadership across the Federation.’’

