Institute flays lack of national transport policy, seeks seamless system

A call has gone to the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA) to direct its energy and focus on how to design a workable and seamless transport system for the country in order to mitigate the challenges facing the sector. This was even as the institute bemoaned lack of a National Transport Policy in the country, but called on the Federal Government to revive, review and adopt the transport policy that was mooted in 1992. The institute also spoke of the urgent need for the resuscitation of urban transport system across the country at federal, state and local government levels, enhanced inter-modal transport system, including waterways and rail system, as well as provision of users-friendly road networks, among others, to alleviate the cur- rent hardship Nigerians are passing through due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

The call was made during the Virtual National Roundtable Discussion on: “Fuel Subsidy Removal Conundrum: National Consensus on Removal, But Cacophony on How to Achieve It,” which was organised by the institute as part of it efforts to chart a new direction for efficient transport sector in the country. According to the Registrar of the institute, Dr. Rasheed Aiyela- began, the roundtable was initiated to avail critical stakeholders, major players, experts and profes- sionals in the transport sector the opportunity to share notes and advise the government on how to ad- dress the challenges in the sector.

“Everyone has one role or the other to play in national building. Hence, it is imperative to call this emergency roundtable as our voice is needed at this point in time. And, I believe that the gov- ernment will have something to take home from the outcome of this discourse and interaction,” he said. While welcoming participants to the roundtable, CIOTA President, Prince Segun Obayendo, noted that the meeting is to discuss the current fuel subsidy removal and its attendant effects on Nigerians, as well as to share ideas, inspire and trigger discussions as people prepare for the new development the removal of oil subsidy would bring, as well as to discuss potential issues affecting the delivery of efficient and effective transport system in the country. In his in the lead paper, titled: “Towards getting out of the fuel subsidy removal quagmire,” a Professor of Transport and Logistics at Lagos State University (LASU), and Chairman, Road Sector Committee of CIOTA, Odewumi Samuel, however, pleaded with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Federal Government to enter into serious negotiation having at the back of their minds the suffering Nigerian masses in order to strike a deal. Other speakers include former TUC President, Peter Esele; former Lagos Commissioner for Transport, Dr Kayode Opeifa; Prof Innocent Ogwude; Dr Mercy Ilori; Mallam Hassan Abubakar; Mazi Phillips Okoronkwo; Usma Sana Iya, as well as former Corps Marshall, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, among others. On the negotiation matrix with the NLC, Odewumi, who stated that the negotiations must not be allowed to break down, said this should be considered in the inter- est of the nation. The institute, therefore, listed the critical areas of nation build- ing for the government to direct the savings accruing from the subsidy removal to include edu- cation, ASUU demands, students’ loans, infrastructure, health, doc- tors demands, hospital upgrade, regular supply of power/energy, gas and coal, multi-modal trans- portation infrastructure, ICT sup- port, security, agricultural hubs support and price guarantee, as well as outsourcing the refiner- ies in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna. The institute, which noted that there was consensus on the removal of oil subsidy and that the removal had become a neces- sity for the country at this critical stage of national life, also called for full deregulation of the sector, and that there should be no price fixing by NNPCL.