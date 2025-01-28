Institute Donates Multi-Media Bankers’ Hall To Babcock Varsity

Share

The groundbreaking of a 160-capacity Bankers Hall, a fully-digitalised endowment project donated to Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has been performed at the university campus.

The turning of sod of the building project, which took place last week, according to the university, is a significant milestone in the partnership between the institute and university.

At the event were CIBN executives; the Olofi of Ilishan-Remo, Oba Mojeed Sonuga, and principal officers of the university; members of staff and students, among others.

According to CIBN President, Prof Pius Olanrewaju, the project is in recognition of Babcock University’s shared values with the institute and its commitment to building young people and preparing them for the future.

“This would be the first time that the CIBN would be endorsing a private university with an endowment project. We believe that private universities also contribute to human capacity building,” he said.

On his part, the President/ Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Ademola Tayo, expressed gratitude to CIBN for its support, even as he highlighted the longstanding and robust relationship between the two institutions.

“The partnership has promoted financial literacy, shaped the future of professionals, and enhanced the university’s infrastructure,” he noted, stressing that the Bankers Hall is expected to serve as a hub for research, learning, and skills development.

The Second Vice President of the CIBN, Mrs Mojisola Bakare-Asieru said that preparing students for the future means equipping them with the skills and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly-changing environment.

This is as the Registrar/CEO of the CIBN, Mr Akin Morakinyo, added that the initiative reflects the CIBN’s commitment to promoting education, excellence, and professionalism in the banking industry.

The Dean of School of Management Sciences, Prof Samuel Dada said Babcock University and CIBN have a long-standing robust relationship dating back to September 2012, when they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the institute on linkage programme to enable undergraduates in the Department of Finance to register for ACIB examinations with some exemptions on graduation.

The institute, he stated, signed OOU poised to give students best experience, says VC a second MoU on linkage programme with Babcock University in April 2015 to allow any postgraduate student undergoing the M.Sc or MBA programme in Banking and Finance to write examinations in prescribed five subjects and at graduation awarded M.Sc by Babcock University and ACIB from CIBN.

Dada, who said that several graduates of the Department of Finance of the university, who underwent the M.Sc programme have benefited from this arrangement, even as he added that Babcock University was accredited as an examination centre for the ACIB in 2010, and has remained a credible centre since then.

“In addition, Babcock University has the enviable record of producing three Presidents of CIBN to date (two past presidents – Prof Wole Adewumi and Prof Segun Ajibola, as well as the current President, Prof Pius Deji Olanrewaju, who were faculty members in the Department of Finance.

“Also, a PhD graduate of Business Administration and Marketing, Dr Seye Awojobi has served as the Registrar/ Chief Executive Officer of the institute,” the Dean said.

A student representative, Oluwatosin Noibi, expressed gratitude to the CIBN for the gift, saying: “This initiative demonstrates the power of collaboration and will have a lasting impact on the university and the wider community.”

Share

Please follow and like us: