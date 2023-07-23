Institute Canvasses Professionalism In Public Service, Seeks Board Appointments

The Institute of Management (Chartered) has tasked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Gorge Akume to ensure that public officials in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) professionalise. President and Chairman in Council of the Institute, Dr (MRS.) Christiana Atako who made the call during a recent courtesy visit to the SGF in Abuja, assured that the Institute can promote professional development and capacity building initiatives within government by deploying its training programmes, certifications, and re-sources if invited to do so.

She told the SGF that the Institute is interested in collaborations and partnerships between it and government agencies, ministries, or departments by linking it to relevant government bodies that can benefit from the institute’s expertise and resources. This can lead to joint initiatives, knowledge sharing, and resource mobilisation. According to her, this can be achieved by encouraging government officials to participate in the Institute’s various courses, workshops, and conferences to enhance their management and leadership skills.

“The Institute can conduct staff training and development as well as organise capacity building programmes for ministries, de- partments and agencies (MDAs) under them. It would therefore be appreciated if you approve the sponsorship of directors and other categories of civil servants to attend the various human capacity programmes of the Institute and pay the membership subscription of your staff who are members of the Institute.

“Experienced members of the Institute especially at Council level can be appointed into boards and other committees that will help the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed.” Mrs. Atako also urged the SGF to support and encourage the Institute’s research efforts and publications that could inform government policies and practices in the field of management and administration.

“This will ultimately provide avenues for the dissemination of research findings and support the application of research outcomes in government decision-making processes. She said that the Institute is also requesting that the SGF help to facilitate the approval and recognition of its certificates for the purposes employment and promotions in civil service. She added that initiating a government policy that will ensure that possession of the Institute’s certificate by civil servants is part of the relevant requirements for employment and promotion will give the needed vent to this move.