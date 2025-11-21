Institute Backs FG, Stakeholders To Boost Transport Sector

Determined to change the narrative of the nation’s transport sector and position it in line with global standards, the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA), has reiterated its commitment to support the government, private sector, and all other stakeholders in the planning and development of transport infrastructure in the country.

This is as the institute promised to intensify its advocacy, in collaboration with government at all levels, to promote the repositioning of Nigeria’s transport infrastructure and governance models for global competitiveness.

Rising from its 7th National Transport Conference, Fellowship Investiture/Membership, Induction, Contransp Certification and Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja, the Institute, however, stated that transportation is key to the life of any nation as the bedrock of the economy.

CIOTA, which noted that no nation could exist without an efficient and effective transportation system, said it was high time for the government at all levels, particularly the 36 states of the federation and the FCT to develop their own transport master plan.

In a communique issued at the end of the three-day conference, and signed by the CIOTA President/Chairman of Council, Dr Segun Ochuko Obayendo, and Chairman, Conference Planning Committee 2025, Prof Samuel Odewumi, respectively, the institute resolved that there was a need for the CIOTA and the government to collaborate in order to strengthen the implementation of Public-Private-Partnership strategies for transport infrastructure development and sustainability.

The theme of the Conference was “Repositioning Nigeria’s Transport Infrastructure and Governance Models for Global Competitiveness.”

Addressing journalists yesterday at a press conference via zoom, Prof Odewumi, who lauded the presentation of Land Transport Policy, a key element to reshape the transport industry’s operation, said any transport sector without a roadmap and navigating policy is inadequate.