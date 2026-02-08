Instict Launches Partnership To Expand Access To AI-Driven Career Coaching

Instict, an AI-powered career readiness platform headquartered in the United Kingdom, has opened an institutional partnership programme that allows training providers, edtech platforms, universities, coding bootcamps, and job boards to integrate its career coaching tools into their existing services.

The decision follows analysis of data from Instict’s own user base, which the company says reveals a consistent pattern.

A significant number of job seekers who have completed formal training programmes arrive on the platform with gaps in interview readiness, CV presentation, and the ability to communicate their skills effectively to employers. According to Instict, these gaps exist not because the training itself was insufficient, but because career preparation is often treated as secondary to the core curriculum.

The pattern reflects a broader challenge facing training institutions globally. As employers adopt automated screening tools and structured competency-based hiring processes, the definition of “job-ready” has shifted.

Course completion alone no longer guarantees that a graduate will successfully navigate the hiring process. For institutions whose credibility increasingly depends on alumni employment outcomes, this gap has become difficult to ignore.

“Training providers do strong work getting people skilled up. That has never been the issue,” said Omolade Awokola, founder of Instict. “The issue is what happens after the programme ends.

“There’s a last-mile gap between finishing a course and actually being ready to compete for a role. That’s the space we operate in, and now we’re making it possible for institutions to offer that to their people directly.”

Under the programme, partner institutions can provide their learners and alumni with access to Instict’s suite of tools, which includes AI-driven interview practice with real-time performance feedback, CV optimisation scored against applicant tracking systems, cover letter generation, and skills gap analysis aligned to specific roles and sectors.

“The platform is designed to function at scale, meaning a university with thousands of graduates or a job board with a large active user base can extend the service across their full network without the cost of hiring additional career coaching staff.

The programme is designed to be accessible to institutions of varying sizes and structures. Instict says it offers flexible partnership arrangements tailored to the needs of each organisation, with the aim of keeping entry barriers low and aligning the interests of both parties around learner employment outcomes. Full details of partnership terms are available directly from the company.

The programme comes at a time when employability is becoming a more prominent metric in how training providers are assessed. Across the United Kingdom and in fast-growing markets such as Nigeria, where Instict recently expanded its operations, accreditation bodies, funders, and prospective students are placing greater emphasis on post-programme employment rates.

Institutions that can demonstrate tangible career outcomes for their alumni are better positioned to attract enrolments, secure funding, and maintain credibility in a competitive education market.

The initiative is expected to hold particular relevance in African markets, where a young and rapidly expanding workforce faces intense competition for both domestic and international opportunities. Training institutions across the continent have grown considerably in recent years, but career services infrastructure has not always expanded at the same rate.

The partnership model offers a route for these institutions to extend career support to their alumni without the cost of building dedicated in-house career departments.

“We built Instict to close the gap between education and employment,” Omolade said. “This partnership programme is how we scale that mission. We’re not asking institutions to change what they do.

“We’re offering a layer that sits on top of what already exists, so that when someone finishes a programme, they’re not just qualified, they’re ready.”

Instict says it is currently in discussions with a number of training providers, edtech platforms, and job boards across the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and other markets.

The company says the programme is now open to institutions interested in exploring a partnership, and that enquiries can be directed through its website.