Inspiring, Life-Changing Story

The book “A CRY THAT STILL ECHOES” is a compendium of the autobiography of Pst. Engr. Amos Hassan Bello. It is a very concise and pocket size book.

The book is a very informative, inspiring and life-changing story that gives assurance to someone who wants to give up that there’s hope in the face of daunting challenges of life especially the younger generation should know that beautiful flowers do grow among thorns.

The book is so interesting that once you start reading it, you will not drop until you are done. Now let’s have a bird’s eye view of what it carries: A prologue and introduction try to whet your appetite to read through.

Chapters 1 and 2 give us the genesis of where and how it all began. The author’s nativity and family background from Uvete, Ukangwen community of Okene Local Government Area of Kogi state in Central Nigeria.

Chapter 3 – The Man Amos Hassan Bello, mirrored his character traits from two stand points – his faith in God and his genetic make-up.

Chapter 4 – Growing up. He was born and brought up as a young Moslem and his father a trader was doing well in his chosen trade; was a polygamist because his religion permitted it and still permits it. Chapters 5 and 6 – The Ground for Bitter Cry: The Hassan Cry of 1963. For young Hassan the political activities of 1963 in Nigeria came with its own woes.

In Ukangwen community political issues became family wars which led to the divorce of his parents. And Hassan who was just seven years old became a victim.

It is from this experience that he got the theme of the memoir we are about to launch today. Chapter 7 – Left Alone. Some young orphans at times enjoy the care of family members; but the young man in our story was not yet one but got lost in his father’s compound as nobody seemed to care whether he existed.

Chapter 8 – Tossed to and fro. Bereft of parental care Hassan lived from one teachers’ house in the village to another. Some were good, others were bad. But deep down in his heart he still nursed the ambition to further his education.

His father’s support was no longer an option. However, he became a welder. Is that the end of the road? Read on. Chapter 9 – Journey through Secondary School. Because his mind was made up and God saw his determination.

God raised helpers of destiny for him. Sometimes the route you take to arrive at your destination does not matter. He changed not less than three schools; but finally he passed WAEC with good grades.

This chapter mentioned some few events about his campus life in the university and survival strategies. Chapter 10 – My Conversion Story. Born into a Moslem family, Hassan automatically practiced Islam.

He had a unique encounter with the Lord Jesus Christ while preparing for his 400 level second semester exams. Ever since his life has been testimonies, to God be all the glory.

Chapter 11 – Mandatory National Service and a Scary Exposure. The newly graduated Mechanical Engineer was posted to Sokoto State for the one year mandatory National Youth Service Corp (NYSC).

Finally, a dream comes true. Many Nigerian graduates always look up to this opportunity, to serve their fatherland. He used to refer to himself as a bad guy but thank God for grace.

If he had not given his life to Christ, he would have fallen into a booby trap of a young damsel from his village. Chapter 12 – An Aborted Foray into Local Politics. “A golden fish”, they say, “has no hiding place”.

Dissatisfied with leadership of the older folks, the youths of Ukangwen community mobilized themselves to sponsor one of them to vie for the chairmanship position of Okene LG and Engr. Hassan was the preferred candidate.

The coast seemed very clear for his victory but, there was an opposition and threat, not from any person, but from his own very father. Chapter 13 – Job Hunting.

Sequel to the abortion of his political ambition, Engr. Hassan ran to Lagos in search of greener pasture. His former welding company was his launching pad.

As a graduate of mechanical engineering it did not take long before he could find a paid job. His star kept shining as he changed from one corporate organization to the other.

No doubt there were challenges from different quarters and the family, but the Lord was with him. Chapter 14 – A Little about my Marriage.

Shortly after securing a job in Lagos, it did not take the young Engr. long to fall in love. Because the two love birds knew that they were meant for each other. They did not allow the arsenals of the enemy to separate them.

They have weathered the storm and are together standing tall and stronger. Here is a model couple for the younger generation to emulate! Chapter 15 – Spiritual Service, Spiritual Welfare.

Here the author tries to elucidate the importance and necessity of a very high spiritual antenna both in the service of God and in the neighbourhood as a believer.

The Holy Scripture has admonished us to test every spirit and see whether it is of God or not. Chapter 16 – My Reflections on Foundational Battles. Foundational battles are real.

Whether you know and accept its reality or not. They come in different shades and sizes. This chapter further opens our understanding and sets us ready for them. When you fight and overcome them, serving God becomes much easier. A prayer note: His earnest desire is for the salvation of his mother.

