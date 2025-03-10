Inspenonline Summit To Tackle Retirement Prospects Amid Economic Headwinds

Share

Finding solutions to attainment of good retirement amid current economic headwinds, will be the focus in the forthcoming 2025 Inspenonline Retirement Summit.

The event theme: “Attaining Good Retirement Amid Economic Headwinds” and the second edition in the series, will hold on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA House, Plot A2, Hakeem Balogun Street, Central Business District, Alausa Ikeja, Lagos.

The Promoter of the summit, who is also Publisher of Inspenonline Chuks Udo Okonta, said the Summit was informed by findings which showed that about 90 per cent of retirees enter post retirement life without knowing what awaits them, due to inappropriate preparation.

According to him, the summit is expected to open the space for post retirement programmes and trainings which are presently non-existing in the country, adding that it will also spotlights how the public can leverage opportunities in the insurance; pension and other sectors to plan for a comfortable life in retirement.

“The summit is expected to assist in identifying challenges that have debarred people from enjoying good life in retirement and underpin the roles to be played by the government, insurance and pension regulators, insurance and pension practitioners, citizens and other stakeholders,” he said.

Chuks, the Anchor of Pensioners Council Podcast, listed dignitaries for the summit to include: A former Commissioner for Insurance/Director FBS Reinsurance Limited, Fola Daniel, who is the Chairman of the event.

Commissioner for Insurance, Segun Omosehin, and Director General, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms Omolola Olowolaran, Distinguished Guests of Honour.

