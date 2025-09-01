Inspenonline Launches Insurance Industry Think-Tank

An insurance platform, Inspenonline, has launched a research-based initiative aimed at harnessing knowledge and maximising opportunities in the Nigerian insurance industry.

The initiative falls under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 and the ongoing recapitalisation of the sector. Publisher of Inspenonline, an insurance and pension research-based news platform, Mr Chuks Okonta, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Okonta said the initiative, tagged ‘Insurance Industry Think-tank on NIIRA and Recapitalisation,’ would generate robust data to support the growth of the insurance sector. According to him, contributions will be sourced from chief executives of insurance firms, shareholders and policyholders, and published daily on a designated “Think-tank” page.

He added that a communiqué would also be developed from the submissions and shared with stakeholders for broader industry engagement. Okonta said inputs would be collected through interviews and questionnaires, while the findings would be disseminated across print and visual media platforms.

He urged stakeholders to support the initiative, which he described as a vehicle for knowledge exchange and the development of a strong knowledge bank for the industry. The publisher stressed that research-driven initiatives remained vital for advancing the sector. He noted that no industry could thrive without in-depth and continuous research.