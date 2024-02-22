Inspector Killed As Gumen Attack Checkpoint In Rivers

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday night stormed a police checkpoint in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State and reportedly killed one inspector.

New Telegraph gathered that the Inspector and a few police officers were on stop-and-search duty at the Eliozu Flyover around 9 p.m. when the gunmen ambushed and attacked them.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, and distributed to journalists.

Iringe-Koko added that the bandits arrived in a totally tinted carton-coloured Sienna bus from the Rumuodumaya axis of the road.

Furthermore, she stated that additional police officers at the checkpoint responded quickly and engaged the attackers in a heated fire battle.

The statement reads, “We are deeply saddened to announce a heinous incident that occurred on February 21, 2024, involving an attack on policemen attached to Operation Sting of the Rivers State Police Command.

“At approximately 21:45 hrs, while conducting routine stop-and-search at Eliozu flyover, the officers were ambushed by unidentified hoodlums operating in a carton-colored Sienna bus, with fully tinted glasses.

“The assailants drove in from the Rumuodumaya axis and opened fire on the police team, resulting in the tragic loss of one inspector who valiantly gave his life in the line of duty.

“Undeterred, the police team responded with bravery, engaging the attackers and managing to neutralise one of them with a mask on his face, while the others managed to escape, potentially sustaining gunshot wounds.”

The PRO also stated that the command had conducted a comprehensive inquiry into this heinous incident and has already identified the group involved.

“Rest assured, we will relentlessly pursue these criminals and bring them to justice.”