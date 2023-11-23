Inspector Dead As Soldiers, Police Clash In Adamawa

A minor clash between men of the Nigerian Army and police in Adamawa State on Tuesday night led to the death of a Police Inspector and left many others injured. New Telegraph gathered that the incident happened at about 11:30 Pm on Tuesday at Target-Junction in Jimeta, Yola North Local Government Area between soldiers on mufti and police who were on duty.

It was learnt that the police on duty stopped a tricycle, popularly known as Keke Napep, carrying the soldiers as passengers. In an attempt to check the Keke Napep carrying the soldiers, argument ensued between the two which led to a soldier being injured while trying to disarm a policeman of his riffle. The other soldiers, who were also on mufti, reportedly left the scene to the barracks to alert their colleagues of the development.

According to report, the soldiers on hearing the report deployed 12 Hilux Vans of soldiers to the police headquarters and launched an attack on the police, killing a Police Inspector, Jacob Daniel, in the process. Meanwhile, the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Mr Afolabi Babatola, has strongly condemned the conflict between Police and Military Officers.

The Commissioner stated this through a Press release by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje, to Journalists in Yola Adamawa State yesterday. The release said consequently, the CP has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring peace and justice.

The CP warned that attacks on all security officers in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the Command holds the lives of all security personnel sacrosanct, and such unwarranted conflict would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.