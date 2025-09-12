Insomniacs May Experience Accelerated Brain Ageing –Study

People with chronic insomnia may experience faster declines in memory and thinking skills as they age—along with brain changes that can be seen on imaging scans—than people who do not have chronic insomnia. These are the findings of a new study published in ‘Neurology’.

The study found that people with chronic insomnia—trouble sleeping at least three days a week for three months or more—had a 40 per cent higher risk of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia than those without insomnia, which is the equivalent of 3.5 additional years of ageing.

The study does not prove that insomnia causes brain ageing, it only shows an association. “Insomnia doesn’t just affect how you feel the next day—it may also impact your brain health over time,” said study author Diego Z. Carvalho, MD, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.

“We saw a faster decline in thinking skills and changes in the brain that suggest chronic insomnia could be an early warning sign or even a contributor to future cognitive problems,” reported the ‘Medical Xpress’ The study tracked a group of cognitively healthy older adults—2,750 people with an average age of 70—for an average of 5.6 years. Of participants, 16 per cent had chronic insomnia.