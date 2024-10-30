Insolvency: NAICOM Sacks African Alliance Insurance Board

Share

The National Insurance Commission, (NAICOM), on Wednesday, sacked the board of African Alliance Insurance Plc with effect from October 30, 2024.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Segun Omosehin, disclosed this during a press conference in its Lagos office, that an interim board and management have be appointed.

The new interim board are: Dr Haruna Mustafar, a former director at Central Bank of Nigeria; Anthony Achebe – Non-Executive and Haj. Halimatu M. Khabeeb – Non-Executive Director.

The management team is led by former Managing Director of International Energy Insurance and Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Jacob Erabor, as Managing Director/ CEO; Wasiu Amao – Executive Director, Technical and Ms. Oremeyi Longe – Executive Director, Finance.

He noted that the interim management has up to one year to turn around the company.

He said the decision follows an extensive monitoring and review of the company’s financial condition, governance, and operational practices, which revealed significant concerns regarding its ability to continue operating in a safe and sound manner which has for some time now generated a lot of uncertainty over claims settlement and payment to annuitants under the company.

The Interim Management Board, according to him will oversee the company’s operations, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, and implement necessary reforms.

While noting that the Commission will work closely with all stakeholders, including annuitants, policyholders, employees, and investors, to minimise disruption and ensure continuity.

”The objective of this takeover is to protect the interests of African Alliance Insurance Plc’s annuitants, policyholders, other stakeholders, and the broader insurance industry while ensuring the company’s return to stability and compliance.

“The Commission is committed to maintaining the stability and integrity of the Nigerian insurance industry. Our actions today demonstrate our resolve to address concerns and protect the annuitants, policyholders and public interest.”

