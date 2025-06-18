Insight: Nigeria’s Push For Sustainable Economic Growth Through Natural Capital Accounting

Share

As Nigeria continues to confront environmental challenges—from floods and heatwaves to droughts, erosion, deforestation, and the shrinking of Lake Chad—the country’s ecosystems, livelihoods, and economy are increasingly under strain.

While the full economic cost of these disasters is yet to be quantified, one fact is clear: both people and nature face constant threats. Experts argue that to tackle these crises effectively, countries must begin valuing their natural capital— resources often overlooked in traditional economic measures like Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In response, Nigeria—Africa’s second-largest economy—is embracing Natural Capital Accounting (NCA) as a pathway to sustainable economic growth.

Establishing NCA

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), natural capital accounting captures the economic contributions of resources such as forests, water, minerals, and biodiversity, while also factoring in their depletion or degradation.

NCA fills a critical gap in traditional economic metrics like GDP, which fail to account for environmental costs or benefits.

Speaking during a webinar in November 2024, Baba Madu, head of national accounts at the NBS, described NCA as “a systematic approach to measuring and valuing a country’s natural resources and the ecosystem services they provide—integrating their value into national accounts to inform low-carbon, climate-resilient development.”

Institutionalising NCA

Nigeria is partnering with the World Bank’s Global Programme on Sustainability (GPS) to build institutional capacity for NCA and to integrate environmental values into national policies and investments.

Ahmed Abdullahi, an environmentalist with the World Bank, noted that NCA provides a more holistic view of economic health by assigning value to natural resources.

“It is already being used to monitor environmental degradation and guide restoration efforts, forming the basis for our forestry intervention planning,” he said during a recent training for journalists.

Supported by the GPS, Nigeria has developed: national land accounts; ecosystem accounts for Nasarawa and Kaduna states; and analyses on tree cover loss and greenhouse gas emissions. An ongoing study is also examining the links between natural capital, poverty, and gender.

These efforts are being coordinated by the NBS, in collaboration with the United Nations Statistics Division and a multi-agency technical working group. “NCA allows us to embrace natural resources beyond traditional GDP,” Abdullahi said.

“It showcases the true picture of our economy, including forests, land, and water resources.”

Framework for growth

At the June 5 conference on natural capital accounting, organised under the World Bank’s GPS, stakeholders explored how Nigeria can mainstream NCA into national planning.

Themed “Developing and Establishing Natural Capital Accounts,” the event underscored the urgency of institutionalising NCA.

Vinay Vutukuru, World Bank’s programme lead on sustainable development, said the technical assistance provided over the past two years has laid the groundwork for integrating ecosystem services into the national accounting system.

“Establishing NCA as part of the national accounts will enable us to measure the economic value of essential services like clean air, water, and biodiversity,” he said. “These are vital to our well being and prosperity.”

He praised Nigeria’s climate ambitions, including its net-zero emissions target by 2060 and commitment to reduce emissions by 20 percent by 2030—even without conditional support.

“These are bold, laudable commitments,” Vutukuru said, “but they require a strong natural accounting system to track progress and shape effective interventions.”

Policy alignment

Baba Madu from the NBS noted that NCA efforts in Nigeria have steadily evolved over the past six to seven years. A high-level steering committee—chaired by the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) and the NBS chief executive— has been set up to guide the institutionalisation process.

“This committee brings together representatives from key ministries and agencies,” Madu said. “Their collaboration is essential for seamless data collection, coordination, and policy alignment.”

He emphasised that environmental factors such as desertification, degradation, and afforestation directly impact productivity and, by extension, national output. “These must be integrated into all economic sectors to present a true reflection of Nigeria’s GDP,” he added.

Nigeria is also preparing to adopt the 2025 system of national accounts (SNA) framework by 2026, aligning with global best practices and the country’s broader development agenda.

Olaide Aderoju, a research engineer at the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), said geospatial data is vital for early warning systems and disaster preparedness.

“Once signs of disaster appear, we can begin evacuating affected areas early,” he said. At the climate policy level, Nkiruka Maduekwe, director-general of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), highlighted how natural resources support Nigeria’s nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and national adaptation plans (NAPs).

“Natural capital serves not only as carbon sinks but also as key materials for adaptation and mitigation strategies,” said Maduekwe, who was represented by Chioma Azie, the council’s head of media. She commended the World Bank’s efforts in advancing NCA understanding in Nigeria.

“Our role at the council is coordination—mapping stakeholders, guiding implementation, and ensuring that NBS develops a data template aligned with national needs,” she said.

The future

As Nigeria charts a path toward low-carbon, climate-resilient development, natural capital accounting provides a promising framework for inclusive and sustainable growth.

However, success will require continued collaboration among government agencies, international partners, civil society—and a media sector empowered to tell the full story.

