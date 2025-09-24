Insider Dismisses Osimhen, Icardi Feud At Galatasaray

Galatasaray insider, Kaya Temel, has opened up on the relationship that exists between Nigerian attacker, Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi at the club.

Temel insisted that both players are on good terms amidst speculation of tension between the two forwards. Icardi has been with the Turkish giants since September 2022, before Osimhen joined on a permanent deal last summer transfer window.

However, Icardi and Osimhen have played seven games together in Galatasaray without creating a goal for each other. It was these statistics that have fueled the speculation of a faceoff between the two attackers. Temel, however, said there is no friction between the two, citing reliable sources at Galatasaray’s Kemerburgaz training facility.

“Again, there are those who like to create chaos where there isn’t any,” he told Habersarikirmizi. “There’s nothing to suggest that Icardi was applauded or Osimhen was upset. “My reliable sources in Kemerburgaz say there’s no problem between Osimhen and Icardi; they joke around before every training session anyway.” Osimhen has already missed his club’s last three matches in all competitions with an ankle injury.