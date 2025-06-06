Inside The 10th Investment Migration Forum DIFC Dubai

Share

Adewale Dosunmu stands as a pioneering figure in the realm of global mobility and investment advisory, with a career spanning over 15 years dedicated to guiding clients through the intricate landscape of cross-border investments and citizenship-by-investment programs.

As the Managing Partner of Global Citizen Consultants (GCC), a government-approved firm and member of the Investment Migration Council in Geneva, Adewale has positioned himself at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry that blends financial growth with unparalleled global mobility.

Starting his professional journey a decade ago, Adewale’s vision was clear from the outset: to curate global mobility solutions tailored specifically for African businesses and individuals.

His approach goes beyond traditional investment returns, emphasizing opportunities that deliver not only capital appreciation but also residency, citizenship, golden visas, and strategic tax benefits.

This holistic perspective reflects his deep understanding of the multifaceted value that such programs offer to clients seeking to secure their financial futures while expanding their global footprint.

Adewale’s unique background, rooted in his family’s hospitality business and enriched by extensive experience with top-tier developers in Dubai, has equipped him with a comprehensive skill set that bridges finance, real estate, and citizenship-by-investment programs.

He has successfully guided clients from Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond through acquisitions in key markets such as the UAE, Portugal, Greece, Latvia, and the Caribbean nations of St. Kitts & Nevis, Grenada, Dominica, and Antigua & Barbuda.

His personal oversight of over 350 acquisitions and citizenship applications underscores his hands-on commitment and expertise in empowering individuals and families to unlock global mobility and financial security.

In 2025, the Invest Migration forum 10th anniversary at the Ritz Carlton, DIFC, Dubai brought together industry leaders, investors, and experts from around the world to explore the latest trends and opportunities in investment migration.

This landmark event served as a vibrant platform for showcasing innovative solutions that integrate investment with residency and citizenship pathways.

Adewale Dosunmu represented Global Citizen consultants at this gathering, leveraging his extensive experience to provide insights into emerging markets and the evolving landscape of global citizenship programs.

The event highlighted the increasing demand from African investors seeking to diversify their portfolios while gaining access to new markets and enhanced lifestyle benefits.

In attendance was members of Investment migration council government representatives for Panama St Kitts are Nevis Grenada, Commonwealth of Dominica, Portugal, United Arab Emirates, and notably was the CEO of the Saint kitts Citizenship by Investments unit H.E Calvin St Juste, CEO IMA Grenada Thomas Anthony FIMC, ambassador of St Kitts and nevis to the United Arab Emirates ambassador Harley and ambassador of Commonwealth of Dominica to Greece. Mr Vardikos

Global Citizen Consultants continues to expand its footprint with headquarters in Dubai and regional offices across Lagos, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the U.S., and Lebanon.

His strategic vision has not only strengthened GCC’s position as a trusted advisor in West Africa but also reinforced its role as a crucial bridge linking emerging African markets with international investment opportunities.

Adewale’s client-centric approach ensures tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client, fostering long-term relationships built on trust and success.

In summary, Adewale Dosunmu’s career exemplifies the dynamic intersection of investment advisory, global citizenship, and strategic mobility solutions.

In a statement by the Managing Partner, Dosunmu Adewale he further stated that “Investment migration is changing fast. Collaboration is key.

The 10th Investment Migration Forum took place in Dubai. The 10th Migration Forum-dubbed the Davos of Investment Migration, just wrapped up at the Ritz-Carlton (DIFC) Dubai International Financial Centre weeks ago, and it was nothing short of extraordinary.

With over 400 delegates from 40+ countries, the forum brought together industry leaders, government officials, and innovators to chart the future of global mobility.

“As the Managing Partner for Nigeria at Global Citizen Consultants GCC, I was proud to represent my company. I exchanged ideas with some of the brightest minds in the sector.”

Key Highlights & Notable Speakers: H.E Calvin St Juste, CSM® – Head of CIU, #SaintKitts Thomas Anthony, FIMC, CFCS – CEO, IMA Grenada Ambassador Hawley – Saint Kitts & Nevis Ambassador to the UAE @ CEO, Investment Migration Council Government reps from #Malta, #Portugal, #UAE, and the #Caribbean Innovation was everywhere.

Tisoro and Exiger showcased Al-powered due diligence tools. These tools set a new standard for compliance in the industry.

Share