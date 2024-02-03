Inside Nollywood Sets To Honour Industry Veterans At INIFFAA 2024

Inside Nollywood International Film Festival and Awards (INIFFAA) is set to honour veterans in the industry in its forthcoming spectacular event scheduled to hold from February 15-17, 2024, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Center, Abuja.

According to a statement on Saturday by Muoma Obinna, Founder & CEO, Inside Nollywood, the diverse categories of veterans to be honoured include Best Actor, Best Actress, Most Controversial Movie, Best Film Distribution Company, and more, showcasing the immense diversity and creativity within the Nigerian film industry.

Obinna noted that Inside Nollywood International was gearing up to grace the city of Abuja with a spectacular event, stressing that the occasion would be quite thrilling.

“This edition marks a significant milestone as Inside Nollywood commemorates its ten-year journey of fostering original expression and contributing to the evolution of the Nigerian film industry,” he said.

According to the organizers, INIFFAA 2024 promises to be a celebration of outstanding Nollywood films, providing a coveted platform for filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals to gain recognition for their remarkable contributions.

Part of the statement reads: “In a unique collaboration, INIFFAA proudly partners with Indigenous Sports Week Abuja to bring forth Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage through Dambe, a traditional form of martial art. The festival will feature live Dambe fights, offering attendees a one-of-a-kind blend of entertainment and tradition.

“INIFFAA 2024 is poised to strengthen global bonds within the film community, with filmmakers, producers, and industry leaders from Nigeria and around the world converging in Abuja for this culturally enriching event.

“The event will be graced by special guests of honour, including Hannatu Musa Musawa, Nigeria’s Federal Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, and Doris Uzoka-Anite, MD, CFA, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

“INIFFAA 2024 is a testament to the growth and creativity of Nollywood over the past decade. We’re not only celebrating our achievements but also embracing our cultural roots by partnering with Indigenous Sports Week Abuja to showcase the dynamic and traditional sport of Dambe.”

INIFFAA is an annual celebration of the achievements and contributions of individuals and organizations in the Nigerian film industry. The festival offers a distinguished platform for filmmakers, actors, and industry stakeholders to showcase their work and connect with a global audience.