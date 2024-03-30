Inside Nigeria banks of fraud

The Central Bank of Ni- geria (CBN), already burdened by the need to bring sanity into the economy and the banking sector through appropriate exchange rate, price stabili- ty and inflation taming, has one more issue to worry about, in checking deposit banks becoming havens for frauds and forgeries, according to stakeholders. Not only are the banks capitalizing on the hitherto supervisory laxity of CBN, but also the existing multi- plicity payment channels and transfers to commit mobile, computer/web, and Point of Sale fraud and forgeries running into billions of naira. For instance, CBN and the Economic Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC) are currently investigating the nation’s 24 banks over irregular for- eign exchange transactions and forward contracts val- ued at $2.4 billion. Yemi Cardoso, CBN, governor, in the post Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting interview on Wednesday in Abuja said the revelations followed extensive audit by Deloitte, which scruti- nized $7 billion in dollar debts accumulated under the bank’s previous lead- ership.

Cardoso said the in- vestigation, supported by EFCC, among other se- curity bodies is aimed at clarifying the legitimacy of these foreign exchange allocations identified as problematic by the audit. Commenting of these transactions which were routed through the banks, the governor said, “It was determined that a number of these transactions did not qualify …they were outright illegal. The law enforcement agencies are now looking into those transactions that are as far as we are concerned, not valid to be paid…we had to refuse to revalidate the transactions.”

Victor Ogiemwonyi, retired investment bank- er and a former council member of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NGX) said activities of the banks are reflections of the soci- ety, adding however that most of these accusations are blown out of context. Acknowledging that some banks are really into sharp practices that are not healthy for the econ- omy, the investment bank said it calls for vigilance on the part of the regulators as well as fortification of the internal control mech- anisms of the banks. “Cyber frauds are a problem for the Banks. Some of their employees are becoming a problem, but then, these are also Nigerians.

It says a lot about our society and what we have become, when those employed and trained to do a good work, start to engage in these f r a u d u l e n t practices. The Banks are do- ing their best to stem the tide of this bad behavior. For FX malpractices, it depends on the context, bad policies that allowed multiple rates for so long, and allows for preferen- tial treatment, to allow some buy at rates not available to many, was the real problem. Where a market exists for profi- teering, it will always en- courage short cuts. Some of the Banks were keeping too much Fx in their short Net Positions, this has now been rectified. They also provided limitless liquidity to their customers to speculate, the market forces have corrected this, once the right policies were put in place. High interest rates and free floating Naira, has made taking positions more risky,” Ogiemwonyi in a note to New Telegraph on Wednesday said.

John Agbo, Lagos based analyst and a char- tered stockbroker said some of the banks are masters of the game and are in most cases, ahead of the regulators in perpetu- ating the crime. According to Agbo, the tempo of forgeries and frauds increased in recent years because CBN abandoned its core responsibility of financial sector stability for other developmental programs that were outside its purview. BN had compromised in many areas that it lacked the moral and professional courage to discipline banks for the same crime that it could not completely exon- erate itself. Tilewa Adebanjo, chief executive officer of CFG advisory services says ris- ing interest rate equally affects both private and public sectors of the econ- omy, adding that banks hardly fund the small and medium enterprises that are engine growth of the economy. According to Adeban- jo, the economy has been in disequilibrium, adding that current moves by the new leadership of CBN are trying to return the econo- my into equilibrium.

Regarding Nigeria as presently operating a ‘sachet economy’ as the dwindling fortunes of the local currency and ex- change rate have eroded purchasing power, the fi- nancial consultant says the current challenges call for all hands, including banks to work for the envisaged economic growth to over eight percent in a no dis- tant future. Another analyst who pleaded for anonymity attributed the current volatility in the foreign exchange market to sharp practices by both CBN and the banks, asking rhetori- cally, ‘has anybody both- ered to ask who are those funding the operators in the black market or why are they still in business even at the period the economy is suffering from acute shortage of fx,’?.

However, Saturday Telegraph investigations showed that the ugly de- velopment which is on the increase cuts across all the banks from first to the third tier and as well as old and new generation banks. For instance, a mid- dle tier bank, operating a holdco structure reported a 637.99 per cent increase in fraud and forgery expens- es, from N123.08 million in 2022 to N908.35 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. Specifically, the bank incurred the following amount in fraud and forgery since 2019: N212.26 million (2019), N59.04 mil- lion in 2020, N89.86 million in 2021, and N123.08 mil- lion in 2022. Also, one of the big banks is currently en- meshed in the internal breach of rules guiding domiciliary accounts and it is trying to unravel how a customer’s domiciliary account was debited with some thousands of dollars and credited back after few days of alleged transactions with the money. Even during the primaries of political parties, some banks were alleged to be involved in foreign exchange hoarding and malpractices in connivance with some presidential aspirants as foreign currencies rained at the various centers of the primaries.

Similarly, officials of CBN discovered N6 mil- lion of the new naira notes hoarded in another middle tier Ado Ekiti branch of the bank, on Bank Road, Ado Ekiti in Ekiti State at the peak of the naira scarcity. The CBN director an- nounced a fine of N1 mil- lion for each day the fund was in the bank’s custody.

Saturday Telegraph learnt that though most of the banks have internal mechanism to check fraud and forgeries, and despite internal disciplinary mea- sures being applied that include dismissal and prosecution, the scourge has been on the increase unabated. At least 110 top bank executives and junior staff members have been sacked for fraud-related cases, val- ued over N82 billion in the past two years, further in- vestigations have shown. These were contained in the ‘Reports of Fraud and Forgeries in Nige- rian Banks’’ released by the Financial Institutions Training Centre between the second quarter of 2021 and Q2 2023. A breakdown showed that while only four bank officials were sacked in Q2 2021, the figure rose by 175 per cent to 11 in Q2 2023.

Consequently, most Ni- gerians were particularly not surprised when recently EFCC came up with a revelation, alleging that banks, approximately are responsible for over 70% of financial crimes in Nigeria. Ola Olukayode, EFCC Chairman, Speaking at the 2023 Annual Retreat and General Meeting of the Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria, expressed serious concerns about the esca- lating fraudulent activities within the banking sector. Olukayode, highlighted the multifaceted nature of banking fraud, encompass- ing both internal and exter- nal factors. According to him, inter- nal-related fraud involves the outright sale of custom- ers’ deposits, unauthorized loan facilities, forgery, and other criminal practices, while external-related of- fences include hacking, ATM fraud, and conspir- acies. Particularly alarming, according to him, is the collaboration between banking insiders and ex- ternal perpetrators, a situ- ation Olukayode deemed “disturbing and unaccept- able.”