Inside Life Series, True Reflection Of ‘Hustle’ Behind Our Superstar

With over 10 years experience as media personality, broadcaster and producer, Ilooise Omohinmin, also known as Ilo, has carved a niche for himself especially in the showbiz industry with his witty and artistic delivery. As a host of MTV Base’s popular docu-series, “Inside Life,”, Ilo in an interview with MUTIAT LAWORE shared his experience filming with some of Nigeria’s biggest stars; from Joeboy, Spyro, to the legendary Cobhams Asuquo, and the lovely BamBam. He revealed the profound lessons viewers will take away.

Can you tell us about the new season of “Inside Life: The Hustle Diaries”?

The Hustle Diaries is one of the most personal and emotionally charged seasons we have ever done. This is not just a celebrity show; it’s a celebration of the resilience, ambition, and unshak able determination that drive some of Africa’s most influential stars. We are taking audiences right back to where it all started for Cobhams Asuquo, BamBam, Spyro, and Neo Akpofure; going to their old streets, their earliest memories, and the moments that shaped their dreams.

As the host of Inside Life: The Hustle Diaries, what was your approach to guiding these powerful stories, and how did you shape the experience for both the guests and the audience watching?

For me, hosting this season was about creating a space where our stars felt safe enough to be vulnerable and honest. These are stories that beyond the spotight, suching on the struggles, doubts, and quiet moments that shaped their journeys. My job was to ask the right questions, listen, and guide the conversation in a way that felt natural and respectful. I wanted the guests to feel like they weren’t eing interviewed but actually being heard. At the same time, I kept the audience in mind, making sure the flow was engaging, relatable, and easy to connect with. There were times when the energy was light and fun, and other times when it became emotional and reflective. Balancing those shifts was important, and think it allowed us to bring out the most authentic versions of these incredible talents. This season has got an amazing lineup, including Cobhams Asuquo, BamBam, Spyro, and Neo Akpofure. What makes their stories so special? Absolutely! The diversity of this line-up was 100% intentional. We wanted anyone watching, regardless of their stage in life or industry, to see themselves in at least one of these journeys. These stories represent different shades of the African hustle. For instance, Cobhams Asuquo is a living proof of what’s possible when you refuse to let limitations define you; BamBam brings a unique perspective on reinvention; she’s someone who has gracetully transitioned rom reality TV to motherhood, act ing, and entrepreneurship, showing that your journey can evolve in powerful and unexpected ways. Spyro’s journey is the definition of persistence; he’s faced setbacks but always found a way to bounce back, and today he’s enjoying the reward of that grit. And Neo’s story reflects determination and self-belief, especially as he navigated the transition from reality TV to building a lasting career. Together, these stories show that success does not follow one for-mula, but passion, resilience, and vision are always part of it.

As the host of this series, you’ve had the unique opportunity to hear these stories firsthand-to understand the backgrounds, mental states, and growth journeys of the individuals featured. In a society where Nigerian youths are often labeled as lazy, what message would you share with the average Nigerian youths navigating similar challenges?

First, for the record, I don’t think Nigerian youths are lazy. What I hope they take trom this is to remember the reason they are doing what they are doing. If you are an architect, a law-yer, a doctor, or if you are a content creator trying to be TikTok famous or a YouTuber, remember your “why.” At a certain point in their careers, all the artistes we featured remembered their ‘why.’ Spyro was jumping ‘Molu-we with a big radio to play his music so that people would listen to it. He couldn’t be embarrassed by saying, “If the music no pay, e no pay, but he remembered why he was doing it, and where he was coming from. That’s what made him continue. People would have said he was being a nuisance, but the desire to be success-ful, to move out of that space he found himself in, paid off. I know everyone is hustling and trying different things to make ends meet. Just remember why you are doing it; the moment you lose sight of that, you lose focus To be successful and famous, you have to stay focused. Chase success, and every other thing will follow.

The show is returning for its third season. Reflecting on the first two, how do you strike a balance between entertainment and inspiration for Nigerians who are out there navigating their daily hustle?

The unique angle of this season is that we’re not just following their day-to-day lives as we did in the past. In previous seasons with Lia and Lexxie we didn’t go back to where they came from; we only focused on where they are now and where they hope to be in the future. The unique selling point of this season is that we are going back to their roots with them. you’re in Warri, we’re coming there. We are reminding the artistes and the viewers of where they came from. It helps people realise that these guys hustled just like them, so they shouldn’t look at them as unapproachable celebrities. For example, lere was a scene where I, Reeky, were in the car with one of mix of entertainment and inspiration because he was telling stories of how he got his songs.