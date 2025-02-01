New Telegraph

February 3, 2025
Inseurity: Army Will Overcome In Northern Nigeria – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani Reacts To Wike's Ultimatum Given To FCT Beggars

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly has expressed hope that the Nigerian Armed Forces will overcome bandits, ISWAP, Boko Haram and Lakurawa terrorist groups.

Sani who spoke in a post shared on his verified X handle on Saturday said no Army in Africa is as engaged and stretched as that of Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces are fighting the ISWAP and Boko Haram in the North East and bandits and Lakurawa terrorist group in the North Western part of the country.

“No Army in Africa is engaged and stretched to this level. We appreciate their patriotism and sacrifices to secure our country. We shall overcome.”

Sani’s remark comes amid warnings from the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa that any Lakurawa terrorist seen by the Nigerian troops is as good as dead.

Gen. Musa made this remark while reacting to the court order that designated Lakurawa as a terrorist organization.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja proscribed the Lakurawa sect and similar groups.

Justice James Omotosho, in a ruling on the ex-parte originating summons filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, also declared the group as a terrorist organisation.

Musa said the Nigerian troops now have the legal backing to eliminate members of the Lakurawa sect.

