Insecurity’ll Soon End As FG Targets Terrorists, Says Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has assured Nigerians that the security challenges facing the country will soon be a thing of the past, as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to eliminate terrorists and terrorism.

Idris gave the assurance in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, on Thursday through the Head of the Federal Information Centre, Malam Auwal Balarabe, during the ministry’s nationwide sensitization campaign on the mid-term report of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the campaign aims to educate Nigerians on the administration’s ongoing developmental projects in key sectors, including security, infrastructure, agriculture, education, water supply, energy, economic growth, and social interventions.

“I am glad to inform you that a milestone has been recorded: over 300,000 students have benefited from the NELFUND student loan scheme, 900,000 from the Presidential Loan and Grant Scheme, and there are over 440 ongoing road construction projects. The N70,000 minimum wage, agricultural support programmes, and various federal interventions are designed to ease the hardship faced by Nigerians,” he said.

The minister urged Zamfara residents to take advantage of these initiatives, emphasizing that development cannot thrive without peace.

“I assure you that the security challenges will soon be history as the Federal Government is determined to eliminate terrorism and terrorists across the country,” he added.

Idris also conveyed the Federal Government’s sympathy to communities in Zamfara and other parts of the North-West affected by insurgency and banditry.