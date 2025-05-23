Insecurity: Zulum Returns To Marte In Bid To Restore Peace

Share

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Thursday returned to Marte as part of ongoing efforts to restore peace, rebuild trust, and foster sustainable development in the Lake Chad region.

Zulum, who left Maiduguri last week, has been coordinating security logistics and building resilience among residents affected by the recent surge in Boko Haram attacks.

Since last Saturday, the governor has visited 9 communities of Marte, Kala-Balge, Wulgo, Ngala, Lugumani, Gajibo, Koibe, Dikwa and Ajiri.

During the visit, Governor Zulum held a meeting behind closed doors with military commanders aimed at servicing modalities for restoring peace in Marte and the surrounding communities.

“I am here to monitor the efficacy of our ‘re-resettlement’ of the residents we conducted a few days ago. I am very happy to note that the community is fully back, and soldiers are on ground. Normal economic activities have resumed in Marte.

“I am very happy, and insha Allah, normalcy will be restored soon.”

The governor was accompanied by members representing Marte, Monguno and Nganzai constituencies at the House of Representatives, Engr Bukar Talba; Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele; Commissioner for Agriculture, Engr Bawu Musami; Permanent Secretary of Government House, and Barr. Mustapha Ali Busuguma, among many senior officials.

