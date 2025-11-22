Insecurity, Zulum Declares Monday Fasting, Prayers In Borno

…Seeks Divine Intervention

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has declared Monday, November 24, as a statewide day for fasting and prayers for God’s intervention for lasting peace in the state, the Northeast and the nation in general.

Governor Zulum, in a statewide broadcast on Saturday, said, “As people of faith, we believe our security strategies must be underpinned by prayers. I hereby declare Monday, November 24, 202,5, as a statewide day of fasting and prayers for the restoration of peace in the state and the country in general.

“On this day, I call upon every resident of Borno State citizens regardless of faith, to join in fasting and prayers for lasting peace in our dear state and country at large”

“Consequently, let us devote ourselves to constant prayers seeking Almighty God’s mercy. I also use this opportunity to call on you to pray for divine protection against all evil doers, saboteurs and all enemies of peace.”

He assured that the state government will continue to invest in the welfare of the security Forces, support community-based vigilantes to pursue dialogue if possible without compromising the integrity of the state.

Zulum said, ” Dear citizens of Bormo state, I address you as not just your Governor but as your fellow citizen with a profound sense of patriotism, with every confidence, who shares in your anxiety, hope and desire for peaceful and prosperous Borno. The future of our dear state is brighter than ever.”

“For the past 15 years, Borno has been in the global spotlight owing to the Boko Haram insurgency.

“This conflict has affected every segment of our society, displacing so many people across all the 27 Local Government Areas and dislocating socioeconomic activities and livelihood.

“By the will of God, we were able to overcome those horrifying days of insurgency by uniting as one, setting aside differences of ethnicity, religion and sectionalism, he further said.

He added, ” We rally behind our Armed Forces and other security agencies to confront our common enemy, whose aim was to destabilise our state, the Northeast and the nation as a whole “.

“The relative peace attending in our state has contributed to a promising harvest in this year’s farming season. Farmers were able to cultivate their crops, which is expected to sustain them for the next one to two years.

“The Borno state government remains committed to supporting farmers with inputs and agrochemicals, continued support to ensure all year-round farming in order to achieve food sufficiency throughout the state”, he added.

He said, ” Despite the recent sporadic attacks, Borno state has witnessed a reasonable degree of stability; however, the unfortunate situation in the state, the nation is a matter of great concern to us.

“Let me commend the people of Bormo state for their steadfastness and commitment to the course of peace. This has been demonstrated through relentless support, continued prayers, fasting and support to gallant troops on the Frontline.

“The Civilian Joint Task Force hunters and vigilantes. Indeed, your resilience has been a source of inspiration and strength to me and to the entire administration.”