In heightened efforts to combat insurgency in Borno State, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has announced an immediate ban on the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel, in the Bama Local Government Area, including Bama town and the border community of Banki.

Governor Zulum’s directive, which was contained in a press statement issued on Saturday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Dauda Iliya, followed consultations with security agencies.

According to the statement, the ban, which takes effect immediately, is part of a broader strategic response by the state government to deny insurgents access to fuel, which they reportedly use to sustain their operations.

The governor said, “I have directed the immediate ban on the sale of petrol in Bama town, Banki, and other parts of Bama Local Government Area.

“Let me make it clear—there will be no sacred cows in the enforcement of this ban. Security agencies have been given strict orders to clamp down on any filling station or individual contravening this directive. Anyone found culpable will be dealt with accordingly.”

Governor Zulum emphasised that the action was necessary to protect the lives and property of law-abiding citizens and to strengthen ongoing counter-insurgency measures.

He reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to restoring lasting peace and security across Borno State.

The Governor also called on residents to support government efforts and cooperate fully with security operatives, urging them to report suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

This move underscores the Zulum administration’s proactive stance in confronting the lingering security challenges posed by insurgent groups in the North-East, particularly in vulnerable border communities like Bama and Banki.

