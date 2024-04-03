Insecurity: Zamfara Restricts Movement Along Katsina, Sokoto Borders

The Zamfara State Government has ordered immediate restriction of movement along the state’s borders with Katsina and Sokoto states from 7pm to 6am. The Commissioner for Information and Culture Manir Haidara said this in Gusau yesterday. Haidara said the directive was part of the decision of the State Security Council Meeting.

He said: “As from today, the state government has ordered restriction of movement along Yankara border of Zamfara with Katsina State and Bimasa Zamfara border with Sokoto state from 7pm to 6am daily. “This is to tackle the incessant kidnapping of travellers along the Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua Highway. “This is part of the state government’s measures to reduce and address kidnapping activities by bandits, especially along highways in the state.”

According to the commissioner, all motorists and travellers are directed to abide by government order. He added: “Security agencies are directed to monitor the two borders and ensure full compliance.”