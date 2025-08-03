Insecurity: Zamfara Partners NSA, Colombia To Counter Violent Extremism

The Zamfara State Government, under the leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal, has partnered with the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and security experts from Colombia to organize a two-day training focused on preventing and countering violent extremism, as well as offering integral reparation to victims of terrorism.

The Acting Governor and Deputy Governor, Malam Mani Malam Mummuni, who received the joint delegation at Government House, Gusau, described the initiative as timely and crucial to the state’s ongoing security efforts.

“You have arrived at a critical moment when this administration is leaving no stone unturned in its determination to restore peace and stability to communities deeply affected by banditry and violent extremist groups,” he said.

Malam Mani noted that violent extremism remains a primary driver of insecurity and the root cause of prolonged unrest in Zamfara and other parts of the country. He emphasized the importance of such collaborations in designing robust and inclusive strategies to tackle the security crisis.

He acknowledged the delegation’s ties to the Office of the National Security Adviser and underscored the urgency of addressing the scale of devastation caused by criminal elements.

“The people of Zamfara have suffered profound losses. Lives have been cut short, livelihoods destroyed, and thousands of farmers have been denied access to their farmlands due to the ruthless activities of armed groups,” he lamented.

He encouraged the visiting officials to gain firsthand insight into the state’s ongoing security interventions, noting that the administration has been working relentlessly with stakeholders since taking office two years ago to combat insecurity on multiple fronts.

Malam Mani called on participants to seize the opportunity to share ideas, learn from global best practices, and adopt innovative approaches that will benefit not only the government but all residents of Zamfara State.