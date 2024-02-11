Insecurity: Zamfara Lawmaker Installs 1000 Units Of Solar Streetlights

A Zamfara State member of the House of Representatives representing the Maru and Bungudu federal constituency, Abdulmalik Zubairu Zanna, has installed over 1000 units of solar streetlights with a view to assisting local security complimenting the operations by the troops and other security agencies in the constituency.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmaker, Malam Jamilu Umar Bungudu, said following importance of town lightening for security purposes could not be overstated, the lawmaker has put into consideration that Nahuce town was one frequented by the bandits who always hide under its streets’ darkness in the night to launch attacks unchallenged.

Bungudu further explained that 50 units of solar streetlights have so far been installed in Nahuce town and are still expecting more that will cover not only the township roads but the to surround the entire town against any move by criminals from the nearby bushes.

“The project has also been extended to 120 both Friday and daily prayer mosques across Maru and Bungudu local government areas, this is aimed at putting the worshipping places into the lights with a view to create lightened environments for easy identification by the patrolling security agents.

“In the same vein, another number of units have been installed in Islamiyya schools across the constituency which is believed will help to prevent invasion by criminals for their nasty activities against the students undergoing religious studies”, Jamilu Bungudu has added.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has renovated 9 hospitals and clinics with the provision of needed equipment for theatre and emergency wards, and consignment of medicines as well in the local governments under the constituency.