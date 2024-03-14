Insecurity: Zamfara Gov Signs Order On Tinted Glass, Unlabeled Bread, Illegal Sales Of Petroleum

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has signed an Executive Order banning the sales of unlabelled bread, the packaging of bread in sacks, the sale of over 50 litres of petroleum, and the use of tinted glass across the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, saying Executive Order No. 02 and Order No. 04 2024 address various concerns identified as contributing factors to the security challenges in the state, adding that the restriction order became necessary following recent attacks in some communities across the state.

“Following the recent spate of attacks on some communities across some local government areas of the State, particularly Zurmi, Shinkafi, Kaura Namoda, and Talata mafia, and the resurgence of activities of banditry, kidnapping in communities and some major federal highways in the state.

“Governor Lawal has signed Executive Order No. 02 2024, banning the sale of unlabelled and packaged bread in sacks and prohibiting some unwanted activities in the state.

“All bakery production companies and enterprises must label their bread with the full address and particulars of their production factory with immediate effect.

“All petroleum filling stations in the state shall not sell more than fifty (50) litres of petrol to vehicles at a time. Petroleum product sales at filling stations are also restricted from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“Transportation/sale of bread is restricted within the capital of every local government: for Gusau, the restriction is limited to the following areas: Damba—Zaria Road; Gada Biyu—Sokoto Road; Command Guest House along Kaura Namoda Road; Gusau Garage—Dansadau Road.”

Furthermore, Executive Order No. 04, 2024, has been signed by the governor to prohibit tinted glass by all vehicle owners in Zamfara.

“Vehicle owners are prohibited from covering their license plate numbers while driving.

“All vehicle owners must possess their vehicle particulars and ensure compliance with the provisions of the Zamfara State Road Traffic Law No. 2, 2015, or any other relevant laws”, the statement has explained.